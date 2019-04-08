



NSPCA spokesperson Jaco Pieterse said the society did not have the services of a qualified inspector from July last year.





“Without the services of a qualified inspector the SPCA cannot attend to animal cruelty complaints and certainly cannot obtain warrants in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 to remove animals that are being abused.





“This means that the animals in the area will suffer as a result. An SPCA cannot function without the services of an inspector.





The Winelands SPCA was issued with a notice for non-compliance by the NSPCA board in terms of the SPCA Act, which they ignored and did not even bother to submit a reply – they had 30 days in which to submit a reply.





“The NSPCA board then issued the Winelands SPCA with a further notice, giving them 10 days to reply. “The Winelands SPCA then finally replied and did not address the contraventions of the SPCA Act adequately and was unable to satisfy the NSPCA board that they are able to remedy the contravention of not having an inspector any time soon.”





He added that some members of the Winelands SPCA did not submit police clearance certificates, which was a requirement under the SPCA Act. “The operations of the Winelands SPCA continues as normal. The change will not affect the animals in the area.





We are committed to ensuring the highest standards for the animals in the area.” Pieterse said the NSPCA had since appointed an interim committee, on which he is also serving.





Former Winelands SPCA committee member Dr Yvonne Robson said she was unsure of the motivation of the NSPCA to take such “extraordinary measures – perhaps it is personal”.





“The ‘new’ committee comprises the committee that were removed at the AGM in July 2018 by a unanimous vote of no confidence by members of the society.





‘‘There is now no inspector at all at the society. The principal veterinarian has also resigned as a result of the actions of the NSPCA and none of the committee members who have been reinstated have a veterinary or para-veterinary qualification.





“It is not in the best interests of the animals of the Langeberg region. However, a number of us will continue to do welfare work independently. “It is a very sad state of affairs and I will never give my time to a South African SPCA again.”





CAPE TIMES

The organisation said that the committee of the Winelands SPCA was in breach of the SPCA Act 169 of 1993.