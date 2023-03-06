Dugan Brown Cape Town - More often than not, the instigators of political violence are insulated from the turmoil of their actions while ordinary people suffer from their self-centred interests masquerading as public interests.

The same is true and can be said about the Russian-Ukraine war. Last year, a country in Europe, not particularly popular and not yielding global traction, made it to our TV screens with breaking news of being attacked by Russia. The Russia-Ukraine war could have been avoided had Volodymyr Zelensky not been apolitical and notwithstanding that Putin/Russia’s lack of diplomacy (was) justified.

Russia attacked Ukraine for its intention of joining Nato. Russia justified the attack arguing that the West had deceived it for having the intention of expanding its military alliance eastward after the Cold War concluded. Nonetheless, it is important that we tease out important historical facts before we pass judgement.

In 1993, then-Russian president Boris Yeltsin expressed his reservations on Nato’s eastward expansion in a letter to US President Bill Clinton. Yeltsin decried that the former Soviet satellite states, such as the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary were interested in joining Nato. In the letter, Yeltsin argued that Nato’s eastward expansion was a sort of neo-isolation, citing the Two Plus Four Treaty which precludes the option of expanding the Nato zone into the east and castigating the West for breaking the treaty. Yeltsin, from the realist locus of enunciation, was justified.

No leader can be comfortable having an enemy camping in his backyard. The Russia-Ukraine war is a consequence of not honouring the treaty and marks a significant setback from Russia and the West’s diplomatic relations, which have now been tainted. Nato has accepted 14 countries from Eastern and South-Eastern Europe into the defence pact in the years since Yeltsin’s letter, yet there has been silence about the West rescinding from the Two Plus Four Treaty.

The Kremlin has repeatedly voiced concerns about it being conned at every turn – “You cheated us shamelessly”. Unashamedly apolitical and enthused, Zelensky made Ukraine’s intentions of joining Nato public, and that irked Putin and broke the 1990s Nato promise that it would not make any military advancement towards the east. Putin utilised this history to back up his current demands for written guarantees that Ukraine would never be accepted into the Western alliance.

Nonetheless, Ukraine, conniving with the West, ignored Putin’s cry, and Russia attacked Ukraine. Before we judge whether Russia was right or wrong, or Ukraine was right or wrong, we must distinguish between just war and justice in war. In the former, (a just war), the victims are justified for defending themselves while the latter, (justice in war), hold the view that the defenders in a war are to be equally accountable for the “abuse” of human rights as the perpetrators they were defending themselves against.

Nonetheless, we must ask ourselves who are really the victims and the perpetrators of injustice in the Russia-Ukraine war? Of course, those who are inclined to liberal thinking would argue that Ukraine cannot and should never be punished for exercising its sovereign right to joining Nato, therefore Russia is to be condemned for attacking Ukraine. However, on the other hand, others, in particular the realists, would argue that Russia was justified in attacking Ukraine to prevent its enemy (Nato) camping on its borders.

But the biggest losers in the Russia-Ukraine war are ordinary citizens across the world. Zelensky, Putin and Biden continue to live luxurious lives while billions of people across the world suffer because of self-centred decision-making. Brown is a BSocSc student at UCT