By Lynn Harding We join the many people, especially Irish, who are mourning the tragic accident that killed Irishman Greig Oliver in a paragliding collision.

Recently, we spent time at a hotel in Sea Point and every day would watch in awe as these tandem paragliders fly down from Signal Hill. It is obviously a lucrative business as there were many of them throughout the day, flying over the rooftops of Sea Point high level houses and blocks of apartments and hotels lining the beachfront. They landed on the fairly small strip of lawn along the esplanade, and were obviously led by a professional who was able to manoeuvre the paraglider in different directions before coming in to do the landing. I even joked that it was something on my “bucket list” – maybe I’d be the oldest granny to do a jump.

The only thing that worried us, as we watched them, was that there was often only a short interval between one landing and the next one, coming in very close to each other. There were often two or three paragliders flying over the esplanade and beach area and they sometimes even seemed to be deliberately manoeuvring mid-air above the landing space, in a playful manner, and to avoid a collision. Greig Oliver

We concluded that the take-offs weren’t being timed correctly ... in other words too many jumps were being taken too close together, a dangerous practice but one which would ultimately mean more money in the pockets of the organisers. That gave me pause for thought in my bucket list planning. I do hope that this accident, rare though it is, will be thoroughly investigated by the authorities in charge, as a tragedy like this cannot be allowed to happen again. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. RIP.