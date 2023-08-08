Global trade has supposedly been a force for economic recovery, resilience and near normalisation in the wake of a receding Covid-19 pandemic. But in 2022, says the latest World Trade Statistical Review (WTSR) 2023 released a few days ago by the World Trade Organization (WTO), world trade lost momentum, largely due to the supply chain disruptions due to the conflict in Ukraine and global economic shocks including high inflation, the inevitable monetary tightening and widespread debt distress.

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s optimism that “global trade growth has remained positive”, on the back of a slowdown in its underlying growth trajectory, is tampered by the stark reality that trade growth remains weak in the near term into 2023 due “to numerous downside risks, from geopolitical tension to potential financial instability, which are clouding the medium-term outlook for both trade and overall output”. Data dichotomy lends itself to a morass of interpretations enough to suit almost any narrative in this highly complex global trade matrix. Any complacency over a receding pandemic and its impact on global trade too could be misplaced. The WHO update on Covid-19 on August 3 reported over one million new cases and over 3 100 deaths globally in the month of July.

Not surprisingly, least-developed countries (LDCs), especially in Africa, in general are faced with the biggest challenges in trade flows and dynamics, beholden to anachronistic world trade rules to the detriment of LDCs – a major failure of the global trade system. In 2022, for instance, resource rich Africa accounted for less than 1% share of world exports. Africa’s trade deficit in intermediate goods (IG) – inputs used to produce a final product – shrank to $4.4 billion in 2022. This is partly due to growth in its exports of IG, which totalled $292bn in 2022, an increase of 47% compared with its pre-Covid-19 level in 2019. Again, the rise in value terms is due to high commodity prices.

South Africa topped continental exports of IG in 2022 by far, accounting for 38% ($108.7bn) of such exports, comprising rhodium, palladium, diamonds and indium – all to the US. This was a 4% decline on the 2021 figure. South Africa was followed by the DRC, Morocco and Egypt all with single digit market share. The main destinations for their exports were China, India, US and Spain.

Exports were essentially primary products, such as precious materials (gold and diamonds), palladium group metals, copper, iron ores and inputs for the fertiliser industry. In 2022, South Africa’s merchandise exports, according to the WTSR, totalled $122.901bn and merchandise imports reached $136.208bn. Exports in commercial services were $12bn and imports $17.854bn for the same year.

The fact that Africa accounted for only 14% of intra-African merchandise trade in 2022 (down from 16% in 2018) – the lowest of all the global regions – underlines the huge gap and challenge faced in realising the AU’s Agenda 2063 vision of economic integration and inclusive socio-economic development on time, and the trade-led development ambitions of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to bring together 55 African countries and create an integrated market of 1.3 billion people, with a combined GDP of over $3 trillion. Okonjo-Iweala is nevertheless a staunch global trade multilateralist. “Open and predictable global trade, anchored in the multilateral trading system offers businesses and households the outside options needed to cope with unexpected supply shortages.