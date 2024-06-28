A 32-year wait for Proteas’ date with destiny

After 32 years of disappointment the Proteas’ Men’s team have a date with destiny on Saturday in Barbados when they line-up for their first-ever appearance in an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final. It’s a seminal moment for the sport in this country. After a tumultuous period that saw Cricket South Africa lose its premier sponsors due to misadministration and racial allegations against former players, the Proteas have restored the respect and dignity to the sport.

The Proteas Women’s team paved the way last year with their trailblazing run in the home T20 World Cup that led to an amazing final at Newlands in Cape Town. Now the Men’s team, under the astute leadership of captain Aiden Markram, have followed in their footsteps. It is even more significant considering the heartbreak and trauma the Proteas Men’s team have suffered at previous World Cups – both ODI and T20 – since returning to international cricket way back in 1992. The Proteas Men’s team had suffered the indignity of losing seven straight semi-finals before Thursday morning’s nine-wicket annihilation of Afghanistan in Trinidad and Tobago.

It has certainly been a rollercoaster ride of emotions since the Proteas started this T20 World Cup journey in the US. It was complete foreign territory for all concerned as high-profile international cricket had never before been played in the US. The Proteas were based in New York at the newly-constructed $38 million (about R702m) venue for their opening three matches. Despite the foreign conditions that served up pitches heavily in favour of the bowlers, the Proteas managed to emerge unscathed with three victories in succession over Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Bangladesh.