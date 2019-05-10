Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, manager Jurgen Klopp, centre, and Virgil van Dijk celebrate after the Champions League semi-final, second leg against Barcelona at Anfield. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Liverpool’s heroics added another Anfield miracle chapter to the many famous nights of Champions League football in the city. There is something very different about Liverpool and Anfield when it comes to Champions League football. But nothing has been quite as extraordinary as Liverpool suffocating the genius of Lionel Messi, keeping the Barcelona attack of Messi and Louis Suarez scoreless and then scoring four against Barcelona, despite missing Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

No one but 11 Liverpool players and manager Jurgen Klopp could have predicted what would transpire in the final 45 minutes at Anfield.

Liverpool would have to score three times against Barcelona and ensure they conceded nothing. This against Messi, who the previous week had destroyed Liverpool and scored his 600th goal for Barcelona.

As a long-suffering Liverpool supporter, the memory of Wednesday night can never be taken away, even if the prospect of the English Premier League title favours Manchester City by that single point.

More of the EPL in a bit because one night after the Liverpool great escape, Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham produced something even more ridiculous to reverse a three-nil aggregate deficit and score three times in the second half, the final goal coming in the 96th minute.

Brazilian Lucas Moura was the architect of this stunning story, scoring all three goals in a frantic final 35 minutes.

Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho took to social media to applaud the brilliance of both English teams’ managers.

He wrote: “You have to read the battle, to read your soldiers and their qualities. Football is to have fun but football is about winning.

“I will be in trouble in the final because I like Mauricio and Jurgen very, very much and I think they both deserve to win a trophy!”

Mourinho, like so many influential authorities on soccer, said he had never experienced back-to-back semi-final drama like that which played out in Europe this week. Fittingly, the final paragraph was scripted at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

There were few who could compare with Cruyff’s artistry and it took a three-goal masterclass to conclude the play-offs.

Football in Europe has never been healthier. Football in England has never quite known a title race as close as this one between Liverpool and Manchester City. Liverpool could end with 97 points and just one defeat and still not be champions.

Ironically, the one defeat was against defending champions (Manchester) City, which would give merit to the argument that it won’t be a case of Liverpool losing the title after having enjoyed a seven-point league advantage going into the new year, but rather Manchester City winning it.

It has been one of the most glorious years of sport. Nothing individually will compare to Tiger’s 15th Major but collectively, in team sport, it would take something from another planet to compare with what Liverpool and Spurs scripted this week.