Advancing SA’s ocean economy through innovation and heritage

Odwa Mtati The recent oversight visit by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mkhuleko Hlengwa to the South African International Maritime Institute (SAIMI) was a significant milestone, affirming the strong partnerships we are cultivating with government and industry alike.

This visit, which took place as part of the October Transport Month (OTM) programme, provided an opportunity to highlight the work of SAIMI and the contributions to the broader maritime sector. Among the highlights were the development of the Maritime Transport Skills Audit, the impact study of the Pilot Boat and Yacht Building Project, the SME Marine Manufacturing initiative at eNtsa as well as the Marine Robotics development at eNtsa, which are essential in driving maritime skills development and innovation. These projects represent the tangible progress being made in positioning South Africa as a leader in the global maritime industry. The report also reflected on the progress made on the placement of Cadets as part of the Seafarer Development Programme.

In August, SAIMI convened a workshop on Intellectual Property and Traditional Cultural Expressions in Maritime Indigenous Knowledge, which served as a vital platform for exploring the protection of these cultural assets. By bringing together experts and stakeholders, the Institute is working to safeguard indigenous knowledge and ensure that it plays a central role in shaping South Africa’s maritime future. The month of September ushered in the celebration of Heritage Day in South Africa, a moment where SAIMI paid tribute to the rich contributions of indigenous coastal communities to the country’s maritime heritage.

As custodians of the sea, these communities hold knowledge that is invaluable to the preservation of the oceans and coastal ecosystems. The SAIMI Research Workstream on Maritime Indigenous and Local Knowledge is a testament to the commitment to preserving and sharing this knowledge, ensuring that it is passed on to future generations. The Institute was also privileged to participate in the International Interdisciplinary Indigenous Knowledge Systems Conference (IKS), where SAIMI hosted several panels on the intersection of maritime indigenous knowledge and sustainability. This conference was an invaluable opportunity to further strengthen partnerships and reinforce the role that indigenous knowledge plays in maritime development. At the core of all SAIMI’s activities is a commitment to sustainability. The Oceans of Art Project, launched on October 9, was a resounding success and stands as a cornerstone of the advocacy for responsible ocean stewardship.

This initiative brought together visual and performing arts, scientific research, and community engagement to inspire action on the sustainable use of the ocean and the protection of the marine environment. Through its curated art exhibitions, film screenings, and children’s oceans storybooks, it engaged communities and encouraged a deeper appreciation for the value of the ocean as the provider of life to society. The project reaffirmed the belief that art can be a powerful tool for change, and we are proud of the impact it has made in raising awareness about ocean sustainability.

As we navigate the final months of the year, it is essential to acknowledge that none of the efforts would be possible without the continued support and collaboration of our stakeholders. The partnerships we have built across government, industry, and academia are the driving force behind our success. Together, we are creating a maritime sector that is inclusive, innovative, and sustainable. Let us continue to work together to realise the full potential of South Africa’s Oceans Economy. SAIMI remains committed to providing support as we navigate the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, confident that, through collaboration, we will achieve the vision of making our maritime sector one of the best in the world.