Ancient yogic benefits during coronavirus pandemic

The world marks the 6th International Day of Yoga on Sunday as it grapples with the twin problems of physical and mental health. June 21 is also the day of the winter solstice in the southern hemisphere. The word solstice comes from two Latin words meaning when the sun stops. What an unfortunate metaphor it is for our times. Yoga is a 5 000-year-old Indian tradition that seeks harmony of the body, mind and spirit. Millions of enthusiasts are beneficiaries of the wisdom of the ancient masters, who drew inspiration for their practice from the natural rhythms and balance of nature. The UN General Assembly resolution of December 2014 that declared the International Day of Yoga recognises yoga as a holistic approach to health and well-being that would be beneficial for the health of the world population. The World Health Organization mentions yoga as an active recreation in its Global Action Plan On Physical Activity 2018-2030: More Active People For A Healthier World. The theme this year, Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family, acknowledges the new normal in our lives brought about by a deadly viral pandemic. The pandemic has closed yoga studios and other communal spaces. But the strength of the practice is that it can be performed anywhere, by people of any age, gender and persuasion.

Recently, I read that Tao Porchon- Lynch, certified by the Guinness World Records book as the world’s oldest yoga teacher, died at the age of 101. The precepts and concepts of yoga are universal and timeless. It has millions of followers who belong to different faiths and beliefs. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an ardent practitioner.

Yoga is a powerful practice that touches one’s physiological, psychological and emotional being. There are different types that emphasise the meditative or physical aspect, curative or preventive aspect. In the initial period it is better to practice under the guidance of a trained teacher to secure maximum benefits.

It is only the adept who can guide you step by step to control and co-ordinate breathing with the dynamic and static poses and postures of more advanced yoga.

However, there are simple protocols for everyday practice which can be performed safely with great benefit without the need for expert guidance.

Some benefits include increased flexibility, balance, fitness, better sleep and concentration and reduced stress.

It is believed yoga has a beneficial effect on the immune system as it tones up the respiratory and lymphatic systems and aids in the expulsion of toxins.

Yogic practices are also found to be useful in management of non-communicable diseases that create co-morbid conditions in vulnerable segments of the population. Yoga can play a supportive therapeutic role in psychosocial care and rehabilitation of those in quarantine and isolation.

Yoga has much potential to provide children a healthy recreation that enhances calmness, stability and focus, while challenging them physically. Many schools have experimented with yoga classes with positive results.

Studies have shown the benefits of mindfulness-based therapies such as yoga on a child’s development. It is a fun thing the family could do together.

Yoga was perhaps introduced to South Africans by Swami Sivananda in the 1940s. The practice is gaining in popularity in the country and there are some beautiful retreats where you can rejuvenate mind and body amid the splendours of nature. Regular online classes are being conducted by the Indian Cultural Centre in Joburg.

At a personal level, at times, while doing Pranayama, feeling the calming and at the same time exhilarating release brought about by the rhythmic flow of my breath, the purpose of engaging in yoga crosses my mind.

The ancient texts teach us that there are eight components of yoga - external discipline, internal discipline, posture, breath regulation, concentration, meditative absorption, and integration.

Clearly, I have a long way to go.

Sarkar is the High Commissioner of India.