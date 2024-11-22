Aquaculture a path to sustainable development

Narend Singh World Fisheries Day, observed annually on November 21, serves as a poignant reminder of the significance of fisheries the world over.

The observance of the day also recognises the challenges facing the world’s fisheries and underscores the need for responsible management and sustainability. With rapid population growth, climate change and increasing food insecurity, the countries face challenges. However, amid these challenges lies a beacon of hope – aquaculture.

As the fastest growing food production system globally, aquaculture provides more than 50% of the world’s aquatic products, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization. The growth is pronounced in Africa, where aquaculture is expanding at a rate almost double the global average, with growth rates reaching up to 23% in certain regions. South Africa has recognised aquaculture as a priority for development.

As a country with extensive coastline and access to the Atlantic and Indian oceans, South Africa is positioned to harness the potential of the sector. Our commitment to innovation, environmental stewardship and international collaboration places South Africa at the forefront of aquaculture development in Africa. The government has taken proactive steps to create an enabling environment for aquaculture. The establishment of Aquaculture Development Zones, combined with the enactment of dedicated aquaculture legislation, demonstrates a commitment to fostering sectoral growth. The policies aim to streamline the regulatory framework, reduce barriers to entry for investors and stimulate the creation of jobs in urban and rural communities. Long-term, sustainable growth will come from the continuous development of technology, innovation in sustainable practices and fostering strategic partnerships. The government, in collaboration with academic institutions and private industry, is spearheading efforts in this direction.

If aquaculture is to thrive in Africa, it will require coordinated efforts across borders, sectors and communities. Our partnerships with global players, such as the EU and China, highlight the importance of knowledge exchange and technological innovation. A prime example of this is the Astral project, an EU-funded initiative focusing on sustainable circular waste management. But international partnerships must go beyond research and innovation. Equally important are efforts to foster market access and fair trade agreements that allow African aquaculture products to compete on the global stage.

Africa’s aquaculture sector is not without its challenges. Many of the technologies and practices used in global aquaculture are not immediately transferable to the African context. We must develop solutions that are tailored to our environment, considering factors such as water resources, climate variability and the need for affordable, sustainable feed options. Equally important is the issue of feed. Fishmeal and fish oil, which are commonly used, are not sustainable in the long term and can contribute to overfishing and environmental degradation. We must explore alternative feed sources, such as insect-based protein, algae and plant-based ingredients, that are sustainable and affordable for African producers.

Aquaculture is more than just a technological or economic endeavour, it is a tool for social transformation. If developed responsibly, it has the potential to empower marginalised communities. By providing jobs and fostering enterprise, aquaculture can help lift people out of poverty and promote inclusive growth. However, we must ensure that communities are involved in the aquaculture projects. This means providing training and capacity-building opportunities, ensuring access to resources such as land and water, and fostering community-owned enterprises.