File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Not many of us actually know what is going on in our prisons. Most of the information is hearsay. Correctional Services reports that there are 243 prisons, more than 160 000 inmates with 16 000 serving life sentences. Do we have a just, humane and effective penal system in South Africa? Many of our prisons are overcrowded, understaffed, filthy, cruel and unhealthy.

The writer to the Hebrews said: “Keep in mind those who are in prison as though you are there with them.” Remember those in prison?

Firstly, prison is a place where many do not want to be. Secondly, prisoners become used to prison life. They cannot cope with life outside.

Thirdly, let us remember those who work in prison, that they may find fulfilment in work well done. Fourthly, those who visit: that the joy of offering concern, help and hope to those inside may continue.

Fifthly, those leaving prison: that they may be able to make a new start and that society may give them the opportunities and support they need.

Is prison working?

Consider the plight of prisoners in this country. How long do they have to wait for their trials to take place? Why do those with enough money to secure a skilled lawyer find loopholes in the rules to avoid criminal punishment?

Does the punishment serve to improve the punished? What is the length of judicial proceedings in this country? Is enough being done to stop a prisoner (after release) returning to crime?

Years ago Joan Baez touched our hearts when she sang: “Show me the prison. Show me the jail. Show me the prisoner whose life is growing stale.”

Exposing our understanding of those in prison, she became the voice representing the interests of future generations.

Mark Stephenson

Mowbray