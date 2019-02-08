A heavy police presence at the Durban University of Technology amid fears of violent protest after a student was shot and killed, allegedly by a security guard. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

The tragic shooting of a student earlier in the week (at the Durban University of Technology), allegedly by security guards, has reference. I’m sure his family has the condolences of all peace-loving South Africans. That said, we need to understand that although the right to demonstrate or protest publicly for one’s constitutional rights is a given in our country, there is no right – given or implied – to the carrying out of this protest through the violent destruction of property, the physical harming of, or impedance upon the rights of, others.

Where these basic guidelines are crossed over by either party, protesters or opponents, the inevitable will happen. Remember Marikana?

If protesters indulge in the hurling of lethal objects, capable of killing or maiming their opponents, they must expect an equally lethal response. Anybody partaking in a public protest, armed with any kind of weapon, is asking for a response that might far exceed their expectations, and those who physically align themselves with the protesters, whether they are armed or not, could conceivably become part of the collateral damage.

The rules according to the predictable foam and political spittle that arises seem to be that every time this sort of confrontation ensues, those protecting their lives and property may defend themselves with feather dusters, gas capsules and non-lethal rubber bullets, whereas the protesters may attend their protests armed with every lethal weapon they can lay their hands upon – without their motives for uploading this armoury being questioned.

It’s time this government got some balls, and took meaningful action before incidents such as that which happened get out of hand.

Take responsibility, and stop expecting such incidents to be controlled by private security companies that will always become the scapegoats.

Pat McKrill

Cato Ridge