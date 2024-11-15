Bafana, Proteas, Boks: A week of pressure and hope

It has been a difficult week for South African sport. Despite the Springboks beating Scotland by 17 points in Edinburgh last Sunday, they received criticism from the British press for daring to use their famous “Bomb Squad” tactic.

Then Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said if they didn’t qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, he would be on the first flight back to his native Belgium. To add to the pressure on local football, Safa president Danny Jordaan – along with CFO Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling – appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3 million. Later that day, it was the Proteas’ turn to feel the heat. After beating India in Gqeberha on Sunday, they were smashed to all parts of SuperSport Park in Centurion, conceding 219 runs. While Heinrich Klaasen and then Marco Jansen produced some big hits, the Proteas were never really in with a chance and lost by 11 runs.

So, South African sports teams and fans need some love right now, and the turnaround in fortunes hopefully started late on Thursday. Having expected to need two more points to qualify for the 2025 Afcon, Bafana Bafana got the good news that they have made it through after South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 in their clash in Juba on Thursday. That means Broos’s team can’t be surpassed in second place on eight points. So, it’s job done already, and Friday’s clash against Uganda in Kampala and next Tuesday’s game against South Sudan at the Cape Town Stadium can be celebrations of their achievement rather than must-win encounters.

The Proteas are back in action on Friday for the final T20 International against India at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, where they will be going all out to square the series 2-2. Last, Siya Kolisi’s world-champion Springboks will look to put one over their old enemy England at Twickenham – with the English out for revenge after last year’s World Cup semi-final defeat to the Boks in Paris. Let’s hope that Bafana, the Proteas and the Boks can make us “Stronger Together” once more.