Banyana Banyana face tough European tests

After a fun-filled few weeks of supporting the Proteas Women cricket and Springbok Women rugby teams, the original trail-blazers for women’s sport in South Africa, Banyana Banyana, are back on the world stage this week. The Proteas Women nearly became world champions last Sunday, but despite being beaten by New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final in Dubai, they still made us proud.

Coach Desiree Ellis’ Banyana side brought Mzansi joy last year when they became the first South African senior team to reach the knock-out stages of a World Cup, reaching the round of 16 in Australia and New Zealand. They produced a remarkable effort in the group stages following an opening 2-1 defeat to Sweden as they fought back to draw 2-2 with Argentina, before beating Italy 3-2 in a thriller in Wellington. Despite going down 2-0 to the Netherlands in the round of 16, Banyana proved they are a force to be reckoned with. On Friday, they will essentially begin their journey to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil as they face Denmark in Aalborg to kick-start their two-match tour, which will conclude next Tuesday against European champions England.

Denmark are one of the top sides in the world, having also reached the round of 16 at last year’s World Cup, where they lost to Australia. The Danes are ranked 12th, compared to South Africa in 50th place, but that gulf in positions won’t over-awe Ellis’ squad. They may be missing injured regular captain Refiloe Jane, but there are a number of household names such as striker Thembi Kgatlana, Hildah Magaia and Linda Motlhalo who will spearhead their challenge against Denmark and England.