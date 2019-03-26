Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

You cannot help being political. But what a person generally means when they say they are not political is that they have been all their life enjoying their political privileges and grossly neglecting their political duties. In that sense, the observation is scarcely to their credit. As a matter of fact, politics, properly understood, is simply the “science of life” - the doctrine of the way in which I am to do “my duty to my neighbour”.

The point being that even two people live in a relationship of “power” towards each other. And in a community it’s even more complicated, of course.

Who’s going to be the boss?

Deciding that requires you to exercise love, respect, consideration and compassion. Perhaps genuine listening and turn-taking is one answer.

So don’t throw stones at those beings who are willing to examine their values, decide on their stand, make it a policy and publicly offer themselves as representatives.

They will be called names, regardless. You will never satisfy everyone, you will never be thought “right” by everyone. And you will never be “right” about everything, either.

But you can still have the guts to make a choice, even if you’re too scared not to make it public.

“You petty men walk under his huge legs, and peep about to find yourselves dishonourable graves”- Julius Caesar, Shakespeare.

Fie for shame, then, those who say, “I’m above politics... they are all corrupt!”

Vote and suffer the effects, for not all is ever in our control. And don’t play the “poor me” victim game either. That’s life.

Desi Halse

Durban