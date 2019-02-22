Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his 2019 Budget speech in Parliament. Photo: Reuters

The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (Safcei) has mixed feelings about the priorities laid out by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in his Budget. The multi-faith, environmental NGO is pleased that the 2019 Budget does not include any new nuclear plans, but his response to climate change and environmental issues is still too weak. It signifies the government’s considerable lack of understanding of the severity of the situation.

The NGO applauds Minister Mboweni for drawing attention to South Africa’s dire economic state, and acknowledging corruption’s impact on communities’ well-being.

Safcei’s Eco-Justice leader Liziwe McDaid is optimistic about the lack of nuclear in the Budget, and hopes that by acknowledging government corruption and mismanagement it can be dealt with quickly and decisively - and stolen monies be returned to the people.

“The State of the Nation Address (Sona) was worrying, because President Ramaphosa failed to recognise that no economy can thrive if its natural resources that ensure our physical survival are destroyed. Sadly, this was also reflected in the Finance Minister’s speech,” says McDaid.

“Mines continue to operate without water or environmental licences. Our energy sector continues to pollute our natural resources with seeming impunity, and the government seems uncaring and oblivious to the suffering of its people. If we do not spare our resources now, our Budget will be further impaired because pollution victims will need to be compensated.

“It was therefore ironic that Mr Mboweni chose that specific scripture to close with, because in the context of climate change and a growing population, measures to increase and secure our water sources are vital. However, the 2019 Budget is highly unlikely to cause the mountains and hills to burst into song, or to be applauded by the trees. Mountains cannot ‘sing’ if they are destroyed by irresponsible mining. Mountains can only ‘sing’ and trees ‘clap’ if they are protected and have enough clean water. And unfortunately, the Minister’s Budget does not address these issues.”

Vainola Makan, Safcei’s Energy Justice Co-ordinator says “It is encouraging that the minister has publicly stated that to continue bailing out Eskom is unsustainable. However, since this is an election year, he seems cautious to divulge any definitive details of the plans for the state-owned enterprises (SOEs), possibly for fear of disappointing the environmental sector, unions and communities opposed to an increase in electricity tariffs,” says Makan.

“Since energy is an economic enabler, the ever-increasing electricity prices will push people further into poverty. We therefore look forward to a restructured Eskom where our solar and wind resources are exploited for the benefit of all the people, and not a corrupt elite.”

Makan says “While he talks about renewal and abundance, in reality the minister needs much more money than he has available, to ensure survival and functioning of all departments and enterprises that need to be kept afloat.”

Jan Arkert, Safcei’s Science Adviser, is pleased at the minister’s acknowledgement of climate change, but cautions that a carbon tax does not go far enough to address the urgency of avoiding disastrous impacts of climate change by 2030.

“It would have been much better if he had announced government subsidies for expanding renewable energy. There is a need for funds to combat the risk of diseases like malaria, but it would be much better to rather treat the cause and not the symptoms of climate change.”

Francesca de Gasparis, Safcei’s executive director says, “Not integrating climate change into the national Budget and economic policies suggests that government does not fully grasp its severity. South Africa needs a decisive, clear plan to address climate-related issues.

“South Africa’s transition from fossil fuels such as coal, to renewable energy is not only necessary, but inevitable. The government must start thinking about future needs, including the reskilling of the workforce to prepare them for jobs from sustainable energy sources.”

This article was provided by the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute