The Sanlam Cape Mile at Eikenhof Dam is into its fifth year and has doubled from 1 000 to 2 000 swimmers of all ages. Photo: Tobias Ginsberg

Cape Town has a sporting gem the equal of the Cape Town Cycle Tour. It also has the most incredible stories to tell the world in terms of endurance, resolve, community and achievement. The Sanlam Cape Mile at Eikenhof Dam in Elgin-Grabouw is the best-kept secret on the Western Cape and South African sporting scene.

That secret has to be exposed so the 2 000-plus open water swimmers who inspired each other last Sunday become 5 000 next year and a decade later become 30 000-plus South African and international swimmers who conquer the magical mile.

There couldn’t be a setting more easy on the eye, but for those with numbers inked on their arms and legs, there is nothing easy about swimming a mile.

I am embarrassed to say I’d never heard of the Cape Mile. Writing about sport is my profession and my passion, but I am as guilty as the next person in being obsessed with the big three South African sporting codes: soccer, rugby and cricket.

I got to experience athletics, swimming and a variety of other sports in my time as communications head of Team South Africa. These were elite athletes. The intensity of the pool and athletics track is without comparison.

It ranked above my time with the Springboks. This was something unique. Ditto, the Cape Mile.

My friend Gill had done the race twice with her friend Deirdre. She’d invited me as support for their third successive challenge. Support staff meant driving the car, carrying the bags, taking the odd picture and shutting up when in the countdown to the “washing machine” start.

Gill’s mom Des had prepared the protein breakfast. She had reminded her daughter and friend that the country’s best in Chad Ho and Carli Antonopoulos would be there. Gill and Deirdre are social swimmers in that they don’t compete professionally. But they aren’t social in their approach to the Cape Mile.

They both swam personal bests in what they described as perfect race conditions.

Understandably, they questioned how I, as media sporting authority, knew so little about a race that was into its fifth year, had a great sponsor in Sanlam and had doubled from 1000 to 2000-plus swimmers, aged 5 to 85.

There was no defence to my ignorance of the magnitude of the race. Equally, there would be no defence if I didn’t tell the magnificent story that unfolded last Sunday.

Ho, South Africa’s most decorated open water male swimmer, won for a record third successive year. Antonopoulos edged the in-form Michelle Weber to take the women’s title.

This is noted for purpose of record because the victory at the Cape Mile was not in the elite athletes who benefited from the R170000 prize money. The victory was in 2000 ordinary people doing something extraordinary.

Claudia Dieckmann was among the extraordinary.

Dieckmann was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 2011 at the age of 31. Dieckman, last year and this, led the Team Swim4MS, who in two years have raised R150000 for MS sufferers.

Racing started at 8am and finished after lunch. The atmosphere in the dam was that of an international race meet and the vibe on the banks looking on was that of a carnival.

We, in South Africa, get so down so easily when the Proteas, Springboks or Bafana lose.

We define our sporting DNA through the big three. It’s where we get it so wrong.

The Cape Town Cycle tour, from its humble beginnings 40 years ago, is the biggest social cycling event in the world. The Cape Mile open water mile has the capacity to grow into a sporting event that offers so much more than a race time.

I saw families, kids, grandparents and every body shape come out of that dam. I saw joy and experienced euphoria with, and on behalf of, every swimmer.

There was the personal race connection through Gill and Deirdre. The pre-race trepidation, the in-dam anticipation and the post-race relief.

And, of course, the celebration of what they’d achieved.

“I swam breaststroke for the first 50 metres,” said Gill to Deirdre, who took an elbow to the eye early in her swim.

“I thought I was going to die,” said Gill, to which Deirdre said she wasn’t alone.

“So, are we doing it next year?”asked Gill.

“Absolutely,” said Deirdre.

Keohane is an award-winning sports journalist and the head of sport at Independent Media