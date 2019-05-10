File photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Chevon Booysen, Multimedia Reporter I considered myself fortunate to witness the atmosphere of #Elections2019, as there was something almost tangible about voters’ hopefulness in heading to the polls.

It was encouraging and inspiring to see a few young people heading to their local stations and making their mark, whether for their first time or being privileged to have been part of the democratic voting process more than once.

As this unique feeling is reserved for every five years, I woke up earlier than usual, eager to make my mark in our sixth democratic election, but also to share in the spirit across the city, as communities united behind their political parties.

The social media frenzy that was a part of the day was also telling of how excited people were despite the naysayers and the impartial who couldn’t care for pictures of thumbs filling social media platforms. It was evident that people took pride in being a part of making their mark.

Great strides are yet to be made to address many challenges for citizens but we cannot ignore that what we have today was also just once a monumental mountain to climb towards freedom and having the democratic right to be a part of a process where we have a say. And this should never be taken for granted.

We owe it to ourselves. When one listens to the plight of the people, one message keeps echoing: change. And change is entirely possible for us as a nation.

I remain hopeful for the future of our province and country.

Okuhle Hlati, Multimedia Reporter

The wisdom of 85-year-old Getrut November from Macassar persuaded a born free, who had been arguing her vote wouldn’t make a difference, to rush to a nearby station at the last minute.

Like many of my generation, I didn’t want to make my mark because of the small changes in my hometown Mthatha, Eastern Cape and the touching stories I have been covering as a young journalist of people still hovering in poverty post-1994.

I became an enthusiastic first-time voter at the Salt River Hall on Wednesday after I witnessed November and many other pensioners bracing the rain and cold; limping into Marvin Park Primary School with a smile.

She believes the party that she has been voting for since 1994 has more to offer the coming generations and will improve her family’s living conditions.

“Although there has only been a small difference in my family’s life, the hope that a vote can effect change still lives in me. Young people are always at the front-line when it comes to protests, so I was expecting them to be visible here, too.

“They need to fight the right way for their education, unemployment, housing and against gang violence,” she said.

November was disappointed to see the vast majority of voters were elderly people. Speaking to some young people who echoed the same sentiments, they didn’t vote because they don’t see their views being represented in Parliament.

These pensioners changed my attitude as they were not voting out of loyalty but for the future of their children, grandchildren and generations to come. Like others, my vote gave me the right to comfortably debate and protest.

I voted in line with what I believe and how I believe things should be done.

Nicola Daniels, Multimedia Reporter

This year’s election proved to me that big marketing campaigns and maximum media coverage are top of the mind for most voters. I feel like many voters do not make the connection between their immediate living conditions, which they are unhappy about, and the difference their vote can make.

This I found while covering the elections in areas like Manenberg and Langa. People expressed the need for jobs and housing, which were the same issues they had been experiencing for over a decade, yet they still chose to vote for the same party.

Big political parties were well organised with tables and staff at each voting station, handing out T-shirts. This I feel, is somewhat manipulative.

However, I still enjoyed our Election Day. I felt the excitement in the air, I felt the power of the pen. As voters, we were treated extra special by IEC staff.

My hope is that political parties will walk the walk because our country has the potential to be greater than we already are. Less inequality, a place where it’s easy to find a job, with affordable housing and decreasing crime.

While we are a third world country, we can be better and the government locally and nationally has the responsibility to help us realise this vision.

Dominic Adriaanse, Multimedia Reporter

My day started at the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s regional results and operations centre. There was a lot of excitement among journalists, on how the day would turn out.

We were informed by the Western Cape head of the IEC Courtney Sampson that despite some “hiccups” in the early morning and unrest reported in Plettenberg Bay, things had run smoothly.

I then left to visit two voting stations in Hout Bay, where one of the country’s most affluent areas is bordered by two communities, Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg.

This area illustrates the spatial disparity found across Cape Town. In Imizamo Yethu, I encountered a community excited and eager to vote, even though they had waited for a technical error to be corrected before they could cast their vote.

The residents’ enthusiasm to vote did not falter, and I found myself catching the “buzz” as party supporters and voters sang Struggle songs. Imizamo Yethu had been gutted by several fires over the past few years, the most recent in February, which left more than 70 people homeless.

On the other side of Hout Bay, I found Hangberg residents queueing in line at the Sentinel Primary school to vote. A traditional small-scale fishing community, this section of Hout Bay had been the scene of violent protests, many flared up over fishing quotas.

A lack of opportunity to make a steady income is the reason many said they felt young men had turned to poaching to earn an income.

As the day came to an end, I had mere minutes before the polls closed in my hometown voting station in Paarl. My vote cast, I felt the same emotions, hope and belief, that I experienced within those communities I had visited.

What comes next? Perhaps a better chapter for us all.

Letsatsi Selikoe, Intern

The 2019 elections coverage was the most beautiful experience in the world. It was one of the most important activities I got the opportunity to be involved in, and I was privileged to have been part of the team working to bring you the news throughout the day.

Observing Wednesday’s atmosphere, I believe that the people were determined to bring the change they had been talking about. It was exhilarating reporting the news that mattered to people, without fearing for my own life.

In Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, different supporters in their parties regalia celebrated peacefully, and people were willing to express how they felt. It was overwhelming.

It was interesting to note the number of first-time voters who went out to make their mark. It brought so much hope seeing young people ready to make an impact on the future.

I applaud the police in the Western Cape for delivering the safety it had promised. Stations were secured and eyed by the police, allowing people to cast their vote in peace.

Odwa Mkentane, Intern

Voting is important because I get the chance to elect a government that I want, and which I think will represent my needs as a citizen. I am glad that where I voted, in Mfuleni, there were no violent incidents, and the process ran smoothly.

It was my first time voting in the Western Cape, and I felt great as the process did not last even a minute. What I did dislike was the ink used at the station, as it was weak, and with rubbing, it came off.



I hope that the political party I voted will put an end to high levels of corruption, youth unemployment, crime, and racism. When you vote, you don’t vote for yourself only, you also vote for a better life for the future generation.

The point of voting, to me, is using the ballot paper to peacefully bring change. The turnout by the voters was high, and political supporters came out in numbers, without fear or threat of violence, which is the way it’s supposed to be.

Bambongile Mbane, Intern

Among the most excited people who voted were inmates in the Goodwood Correctional Facility, which I witnessed. As a reporter who got the chance to interview inmates, the experience was spectacular.

The excitement of voting was clear on the faces of the 78 inmates who exercised their right to vote.

Second-time offender Andile Molose, 46, got the chance to study while in prison and said he was happy about this year’s election process.

“I am voting for the third time now in this facility, this year is so organised. I am happy that I am voting for the government that will implement new strategies for us ex-offenders,” Molose said.

Yesterday, some people were disappointed at the voting process at their stations. The IEC said some voting stations ran out of ballot papers as a result of voters voting at stations they were not registered at.

