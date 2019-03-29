File photo: BackpagePix

It really is time more love was shown to Bafana Bafana. It is also time South African soccer’s finest showed Cape Town more love in making the City a home. Bafana’s qualification for the African Cup of Nations (Afcon), to be held in July in Egypt, is cause for celebration, but the applause, especially in the Western Cape, was more a ripple than a roar.

I canvassed opinion among soccer-loving mates and they feel a disconnect from the national team.

It has nothing to do with colour, but with the fact that Cape Town historically has been an afterthought when it comes to Bafana’s scheduling.

Consider the following: Since international readmission in 1992, Bafana has played just five times in Cape Town.

In 2003, they played to a sold-out crowd against Jamaica at the Athlone Stadium.

In 2007, Newlands was a sell-out against Zambia and in November, 2010, a capacity 50 000 watched them lose 1-0 to the US.

Bafana’s last competitive international in Cape Town was in 2014, when they drew 0-0 with Nigeria.

Seven years ago, Gareth van Onselen wrote an in-depth feature on the issue of Bafana being seen as a one-province team. He could have written it this week because of how little has changed.

The statistics are damning: of the 116 Bafana home matches played between 1992 and 2012, just four were in Cape Town, which equals 3%. Gauteng played host 51% of the time.

Post-2012, the statistics are as revealing. Cape Town wasn’t even among the cities used to host Afcon matches in 2013.

Gauteng continues to be the dominant province for Bafana’s matches and there has been an increase in visits to KwaZulu-Natal.

It isn’t about stadiums, either, or stadium requirements, because several of the eight-plus stadiums used in Gauteng are minor in comparison to Cape Town Stadium, Newlands and Athlone Stadium.

The argument that the Newlands surface isn’t conducive to football also doesn’t hold true. It is the equal of the rugby surfaces used in Kwazulu-Natal, at Loftus in Pretoria and at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

Cape Town remains the forgotten City for Bafana.

One fixture in Cape Town every five years is more an up yours than a thank you to the football supporters in this City.

The Springboks play at least once a year in Cape Town. The Proteas play one Test match a year in Cape Town and they also play T20s and one-day internationals.

Rugby and cricket’s national teams are also regulars to the City outside of just matches.

Not so Bafana - and that is why the response to their qualification is so muted.

Castle Lager this week revealed a national team supporters’ jersey that brings together the country’s big three of soccer, cricket and rugby.

The SA Football Association has to be as creative in aligning with the likes of rugby and cricket in selling their team to the sporting public.

Bafana are supposed to be our national soccer team, but they are marketed and trumpeted as a Gauteng-based regional outfit.

Cape Town’s soccer supporters will always grapple with embracing a team they never get to see play.

I am a huge supporter of Bafana, from those early wonder years of 1996 when they thrilled us in winning Afcon at their first attempt. Soccer’s appeal was there then and it is there now.

Last Sunday was no different when Percy Tau’s double delight beat Libya 2-1 and ensured Bafana’s place in Egypt as Group E runners-up to Nigeria.

Tau was brilliant and goalkeeper Darren Keet was heroic.

If only we could see them live!

Keohane is an award-winning sports journalist and the head of sport at Independent Media