Minister of Police Bheki Cele File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) has learnt that the Office of the State Attorney has still not received instructions from Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the SAPS to withdraw their appeal of the Equality Court judgment regarding the discriminatory allocation of police resources. Earlier this week, the SJC publicly welcomed recent statements made by Minister Cele.

In his statements, the minister acknowledged that the Equality Court judgment was correct, that discrimination did exist in the police’s allocation of personnel to poor, black police precincts and, as a consequence, the appeal of the judgment would be withdrawn.

Now, however, in the absence of an official withdrawal, lawyers representing the SJC and the Nyanga CPF (the Legal Resources Centre) and lawyers representing Equal Education (Webber Wentzel) are compelled to file papers in the ongoing legal proceedings.

If the appeal is ultimately not withdrawn, this would not be the first time that a police minister has knowingly and opportunistically misled people across South Africa.

On April 23, 2017, Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi publicly stated in Khayelitsha that the SAPS would not contest the police resources matter in court.

The judgment delivered last year on December 14 shows that Mkongi obviously didn’t keep his word.

The question is, will Minister Cele now do better and honour his word?

As police ministers and police commissioners have flip-flopped, made promises and then broken them, while they fail to communicate with each other and other state organs, poor black people across South Africa who face intolerable levels of violent crime continue to not get the resources they deserve and need.

The SJC will guard the victory we secured in the Equality Court on December 14.

The discriminatory, nationally-applied system used to determine the allocation of police resources will be changed.

The SJC demands that Minister Cele immediately issue an instruction to the Office of the State Attorney to withdraw the appeal.

Dalli Weyers

Social Justice Coalition