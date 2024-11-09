Celebrating Mandisa Monakali: the unsung heroine of GBV advocacy

Phumzile Nteyi Mandisa Monakali is a public speaker, educator, social worker, researcher, lobbyist, advocate, project manager, strategic planner, workshop and community organiser.

She is the president and founder of Ilitha Labantu, a non-profit organisation that provides free counselling, legal support, training and empowerment to women and children who have suffered domestic violence and abuse. Long before gender-based violence was commonplace in the media, Monakali, a survivor of domestic violence herself, has been selflessly attending to women and children in need since 1989. It was a time of a lot of tears and fears when women and children were writhing in pain, suffering in silence as they collapsed under the weight of the stigma of abuse and domestic violence.

Monakali was the first to raise her hand and refused to suffer in silence and opened a cupboard of horrors where women came out with grotesque stories of absurd violence from their partners. Monakali’s story is remarkable because since inception, Ilitha Labantu was the only organisation in the Western Cape that served to empower women in townships and to address issues related to domestic violence, political violence and the abuse of women and children’s rights.

Ilitha labantu activists marched to Gugulethu police station against Women and child abuse. Picture: Independent Newspapers Archive Her story is unique and unrivalled from an organisation run by a few committed women to establishing satellite offices in five provinces in both township and rural areas and is committed to increasing the scope of its work throughout the country. Any woman, with or without children, who has been physically, emotionally, verbally, financially, psychologically or sexually abused in Cape Town knows Sis Mandisa as she is fondly known. Now she has a transition house that assists women who want to remove their children away from abuse at home.

In addition to temporary accommodation, women are also offered psychosocial support so that they can move on successfully with their lives after leaving the house. These services include: counselling and advice; crisis intervention; legal advice; referrals services; training and education and access to support groups. Monakali’s work has thrust her in the international spotlight. Monakali is shy about her success and has allowed her organisation to be the premier brand that deals with issues of domestic violence, political violence and the abuse of women and children’s rights. ANAPIX - South Africa - Cape Town - 18 February 2021 - Ilitha Labantu, in collaboration with police and civil society organisations, hosted a motorcade against gender-based violence in Gugulethu to break the silence on violence perpetrated against women and children. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. Monakali’s story needs to be told.

For me, an unsung heroine is a woman who has made a positive impact on someone else or a community through her actions or words. She is someone who has dedicated her time, energy and enthusiasm to helping others thrive and inspires the people around her because of it. Yet she is unsung because she has not sought acknowledgement. All this captures succinctly the life and times of foremost gender-based violence activists.

Historically, we know that women have had profound impacts in every field and walk of life, but often haven't received recognition for their contributions. They work as hard or harder than male counterparts, yet without similar resources, support or rewards. Monakali is an unsung heroine because she is an innovator, activist, visionary, survivor, mentor and leader.

Her actions, large or small, have made a difference in communities throughout South Africa yet she is not a household name. By producing and sharing her story and celebrating her life and work, then maybe, just maybe, her impact can be multiplied. Rest in Power Mashiya