File photo: ANA Archives

Lists of the candidates nominated by political parties to contest the 2019 national and provincial elections will be available on the Electoral Commission website from tomorrow. The public may object to the nomination of candidates until 5pm on April 2. A link to download the candidate lists will be available on the homepage at www.elections.org.za

Over 10 000 candidates have been nominated to contest the national elections and over 8 000 candidates have been nominated to contest the provincial elections.

In terms of the Electoral Act, objections may be lodged against candidates on the basis that:

– They are not qualified to stand for elections;

– There is no prescribed acceptance of nomination signed by the candidate, and/or there is no prescribed undertaking signed by the candidate, that the candidate is bound by the Code of Conduct. In terms of the Constitution, every citizen who is qualified to vote for the national assembly and/or provincial legislature is eligible to stand for election except:

– Unrehabilitated insolvents;

– Anyone declared to be of unsound mind by a court of the Republic;

– Anyone who is convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine, either in South Africa or outside the country if the offence would have been an offence if committed in South Africa. This disqualification ends five years after the sentence has been completed.

Objections may be submitted to the National Office of the Electoral Commission or emailed to [email protected] and must include:

– The objector’s full names, address and contact details;

– The full particulars (name, ID number and party) of the candidate/s being objected to;

– The grounds for objection against the candidate/s;

– Detailed supporting documentation supporting the objection (if any).

The Commission will rule on all objections and notify the objectors and affected parties of their decision by April 8. Any objector, party or candidate aggrieved by the decision of the Commission then has until April 11 to appeal.

Electoral Commission