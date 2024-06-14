Cheer Bafana to keep up momentum and progress to 2026 FIFA World Cup

Seeing Bafana Bafana playing in front of a boisterous crowd at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein took us all back to the 2010 Fifa World Cup on home soil. There were over 27 000 spectators in what was a sold-out crowd to witness Bafana beating Zimbabwe 3-1 in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

Coach Hugo Broos and his team are now in a strong second position in Group C on seven points, and trail leaders Rwanda on goal difference. Of their remaining six qualifiers next year, five will be in South Africa, as Lesotho and Zimbabwe play their home games in Mzansi due to a lack of an adequate stadium in their countries. The only away match will be in Benin on March 24, which could be the group decider. Only the nine group winners will qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup, but there is another play-off route for the four best second-placed teams as well.

On Tuesday night in Bloemfontein, it was the 14-year anniversary to the day of Siphiwe Tshabalala’s memorable long-range strike to score the opening goal of the 2010 World Cup against Mexico at the FNB Stadium. While Bafana drew that match 1-1, they played their last match of the tournament in Bloemfontein on June 22, where they pulled off a remarkable 2-1 victory over France, with goals from Bongani Khumalo and Katlego Mphela. The Zimbabwe encounter this week was the first Bafana game at the Free State Stadium since that win over France, and the local people came in their droves to create an exciting atmosphere.

They were duly rewarded with three Bafana goals, including a brace from former Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Thapelo Morena, whom the crowd had called for as a second-half substitute. The big turn-out was a refreshing change from the often empty stands for Bafana games at the FNB Stadium. The SA Football Association must heed that lesson, and take Bafana matches around the country, so that all of Mzansi can cheer them on as they are clearly a team on the up, having finished third at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations as well.