China invested in science, technology support in Africa

You Wenze During the past decade, China has witnessed the leap forward of science and technology (S&T), the rapid improvement of sci-tech innovation ability, and the prominent role that S&T plays in production.

China has been ranked 11th among the 132 economies featured in the 2022 Global Innovation Index, jumping from 34th in 2012. This progress reflects the improvement of the country’s innovation inputs and outputs, with contributions from the government, enterprises and international co-operation. Through systematic reforms, the overall effectiveness of the China national innovation system has improved significantly. Universities and research institutes play key roles in carrying out major national sci-tech tasks. Twenty-three national innovation demonstration zones and 177 national high-tech zones are leading the high-quality development of the country.

High-tech enterprises have grown from 39 000 to 400 000, making greater contributions to China’s innovation-driven development over the past decade, accounting for 68% of the enterprise research and development (R&D) input nationwide, 762 of which are among the world’s top 2500 enterprises in terms of R&D input. The laws, regulations and policies conducive to sci-tech innovation have been further improved, with society more committed to supporting, investing in, participating in and promoting innovation than ever before. Last year, China yielded fruitful results in scientific and technological innovation. China’s space station was completed, along with several major projects, including Kuafu solar exploration, Qinghai-Xizang scientific expedition, micro/nano satellite, quantum transmission and proton therapy.

All those would be impossible without the progress of basic research, which advances fundamental knowledge about the universe and fuels technological innovations. The National Basic Research 10-year Plan has been formulated and diversified the source of input. Apart from financial support, enterprises, local authorities and all walks of life are encouraged to invest in basic research. China has made many breakthroughs in basic research, including the establishment of major instruments such as the FAST telescope, China Spallation Neutron Source and the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility, which smashed the world record for the strongest steady magnetic field ever produced on Earth.

Key projects have also been deployed in fields such as quantum computing, stem cells, brain science and synthetic biology. The typical example is artificial synthesis of starch from carbon dioxide providing a new solution to carbon emissions and food security. China is now strengthening cutting-edge and exploratory basic research, carrying out systematic research to support national strategies, and improving application-oriented research to help solve industrial challenges. China is not only an important participant in international frontier innovation, but also an important contributor to solving global problems and challenges.

China has established sci-tech co-operation relations with more than 160 countries and regions, and signed 116 intergovernmental agreements on sci-tech co-operation. Last year, 48 intergovernmental S&T co-operation meetings were held, 25 new and renewed S&T co-operation documents were signed, and pragmatic co-operations were carried out with many countries, including South Africa and other countries on the continent, in fields such as pandemic control, biodiversity, climate change and clean energy. With sci-tech support, more countries and their people benefited from poverty alleviation, business start-ups, technology transfer and spatial information services.

China has taken an active part in global governance and made its own proposals and contributions to the common challenges of humankind, including the launch of a BRICS vaccine R&D centre, as well as leading the Green Powered Future Mission. Meanwhile, Chinese scientists have participated in international scientific programmes and projects such as the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor and the Square Kilometre Array radio telescope, making great progress. At present, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is accelerating.

Pioneering scientific discoveries and disruptive technological innovations are constantly emerging, and human society has entered a new period of active innovation and industrial transformation. China has been continuously deepening China-Africa co-operation in S&T innovation, shared scientific and technological achievements and experience in innovative development with African countries, and promoted the economic and social development of African countries, and made remarkable progress. China will work with African countries to further strengthen strategic guidance, build consensus on innovation co-operation, consolidate people-to-people exchanges, expand the circle of China-Africa friends in science and technology, build co-operation platforms, upgrade scientific research co-operation, focus on common development, accelerate the implementation of innovation results, and strive to build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.