Former chief operations officer of Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Honest South Africans are finding the extent to which thieving by those in power is taking place incomprehensible. It is likened to kids being let loose in a sweet shop. Where are the auditors?

Surely it is easy for red flags to start waving very strongly in the light of corruption? I believe President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun sifting out corrupt leaders, but he has a mammoth task on his hands.

The theft at ground level in municipalities, government departments and so on should be identified by those tasked with the job - the accounting and auditing firms - and reported accordingly. The buck should stop there.

People who are honest and who have integrity should replace those found guilty. Then the tide will turn. Also, it is time there was a mix of races working within these organisations.

With all that is coming to light - the Guptas and Bosasa allegations - there may not be enough space in prison for all these crooks.

And how can former president Jacob Zuma show his face in public, in light of the atrocities committed under his watch, and in which he too has been implicated? He should be hanging his head in shame.

Hazel Lodetti

Durban