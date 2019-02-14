Former South Peninsula High School principal Brian Isaacs Picture: Jason Boud/African News Agency (ANA)

I write this with much nostalgia. The oppressed in South Africa have a proud history of fighting oppression since the arrival of the Dutch settlers in 1652. In all spheres of life the oppressed have had to do battle with the master-slave ideas and practical implementation of this philosophy of the colonisers.

In the field of sport in the late 1950s, when sport was forced by the colonisers to be played on a racial basis, the oppressed realised that sport was a way in which the oppressed could organise themselves in a non- racial manner to force change upon the colonisers.

The non-racial South African Senior School Sports Association and the non-racial South African Primary School Sports Association were formed in the 1960s.

These two organisations made possible the participation of students in sport on a non-racial basis and challenged the hegemony of the colonisers.

This new wave of thinking permeated the oppressed thinking with the formation of various non-racial sports organisations from the 1960s onwards, with the culmination of an overarching non-racial sports body, the South African Council of Sport (Sacos) in the early 1970s.

Its slogan was “No normal sport in an abnormal society”. By 1994, with the sell-out on the political front, new so-called non-racial sports bodies were formed, an amalgamation of the racist sports bodies and the non-racial sports bodies. The once powerful Sacos was destroyed by the new political set-up from which non-racial sport never recovered.

I needed to give this introduction for those not aware of the sport struggle in SA prior to 1994. The former president of Sacos, Frank van der Horst, never succumbed to the sham unity realised by opportunists in 1994 which set back the struggle for true non-racial sport.

On the contrary, he is still involved in the struggle for the liberation of SA. He should be applauded for his life-long struggle for a free and just SA.

In the Western Cape, as elsewhere in the country, athletics flourished in the provincial and national bodies of schools of the oppressed.

I want to write about the achievements of schools in the Western Province in the field of non-racial athletics.

The Western Province Senior School Sports Union ( WPSSSU) also started in the early 1960s.

It provided top-class athletics competition for the schools of the oppressed and poor. In the early 1960s, 1970s, and early 1980s, schools like South Peninsula High, Athlone High, Livingstone High and Alexander Sinton High dominated the A Section Athletics.

In the later part of the 1980s, Belgravia High dominated.

The Mitchells Plain schools came into prominence in the 1990s with schools like Mondale High and Spine Road dominating.

Sadly, from 1994 onwards, schools in the Western Province were divided into five regional zones and competed for their zones, not their schools, under a new school organisation called the United School Sports Association of SA. Athletics in schools declined with the formation of this body.

It eventually folded in 2015 with a new body being formed. This body is so irrelevant that many schools do nor even know the name of the organisation.

However, one good thing has happened since 2018 in that the top schools from the five regions in Western Province athletics participate in a Super Athletics competition.

Mondale High won this competition last year with Bernadino Heights placed second.

This year at the Bellville Stadium on February 19, South Peninsula (SP) High makes its debut in the Super Athletics competition. Being a former student and teacher at SP, I know how seriously it takes its athletics.

From an absence of 34 years from the A Section Athletics, SP makes a return to top athletics.

The point I want to make - and it applies to all spheres of life - is never give up. At the end of the road, if you do not give up, victory awaits you.

May the best school win the Super Athletics competition, and may the atmosphere match that of the Champion of Champions Athletics competition organised by the non-racial WPSSSU from 1960s to 1994.

Memory is the weapon.

Cape Times