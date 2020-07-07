Conference on ‘forgotten pandemic’ could not be more relevant

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - This week’s virtual 23rd International Aids Conference from July 6-10 by the World Health Organization (WHO) could not be more relevant, especially for South Africa, which has the dubious distinction of having the world’s largest HIV prevalence with 7.7 million afflicted. Has HIV become the world’s “forgotten pandemic?” The conference theme, “Resilience”, defines the war against HIV/Aids for 36 years, which has claimed a staggering 32 million lives and infected 74.9 million people globally since the pandemic’s onset in 1984 until the end of 2018, of which 25.7 million people living with HIV are in Africa. It is a sobering reminder of the devastation and human cost HIV has wreaked on an unsuspecting, if not complacent, world, which is still in search of a cure let alone a vaccine. HIV stands with malaria, tuberculosis (TB) and Ebola, which continue to ravage the world, especially in developing countries with their limited resources and underdeveloped health systems.

They put into context the latest pandemic sweeping the world, Covid-19, which by July 3 had claimed 517337 deaths and 10719946 confirmed cases globally.

The correlation between Covid-19, HIV and TB is uncanny.

Of the 1.5 million people who died from TB in 2018, according to WHO, some 251000 were patients with HIV, which today remains a highly infectious disease with 1.7 million cases reported in early 2019.

Not surprisingly, WHO’s Aids conference is complemented by a special Covid-19 and HIV Conference from July 10-11, aimed at sharing the latest scientific evidence and recommendations, and the impact of Covid-19 on HIV.

Experts such as Winnie Byanyima, head of the UN Programme on HIV & Aids (UNAids) maintain that countries like South Africa have had the best Covid-19 response guided by lessons learnt from HIV. That remains to be seen.

Activists are concerned that the preoccupation in fighting Covid-19 diverted financial support for the other epidemics.

Bundling of government grants designated for managing HIV, TB and malaria with new Covid-19 mitigation funds is also worrying.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s 2020 Supplementary Budget Review precisely feigns this, albeit adding R2bn to boost the total for the four pandemics to R3.4bn. Whether South Africa will reach its target of expanding HIV treatment to 6.1 million people by the end of this year, given the Covid-19 disruption, remains doubtful.

One specialist who thinks South Africa has made real gains in HIV mitigation is Dr Nadia Ahmed, consultant in HIV & Genitourinary Medicine at the University College Hospital in London.

“Much is about just getting on with tackling HIV. Countries that are on the right policy trajectory will succeed,” she said.

She recently returned to the UK after two years at the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation Clinic at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

“In Africa, we have the potential to prevent transmission. We have effective antiretrovirals (ARVs), with even an injectable form on the horizon. Wins are being made and ARV programmes have been rolled out. People are getting access to it and life expectancy is going up. Provided patients’ medical management plan is controlled, they are not going to transmit HIV.”

Ahmed has a special interest in adolescent HIV. In South Africa, adolescent girls have the highest rate of infection and are the biggest agents of transmission of HIV acquired from men.

According to Sentebale (charity group), HIV remains the leading cause of death among 10-19-year olds in Africa and globally 82% of adolescents living with HIV are from sub-Saharan Africa.

The caveats remain - the right political leadership, government policy, support organisations, commitment of clinical and allied staff, and adequate resources.

“We have the ingredients to get to zero transmissions but not the glue that binds them,” Ahmed said.

While the search is on for a Covid-19 vaccine in record time, there was great disappointment when an experimental HIV vaccine tested in South Africa in February 2020 failed.

“Vaccines against HIV are difficult to find, because you need a part of the virus that doesn’t change. HIV is notorious for mutating in patients not on treatment or with poor adherence. It may have failed because the vaccine it was based on which showed some efficacy was to a different strain.

“ARVs are now common even in rural Malawi, although there are still shortages especially in rural South Africa.”

The cost of new drugs is prohibitive and rolling out of Dolutegravir can be erratic. Botswana, Kenya and Malawi rolled it out, but in South Africa its use was delayed for a few years.

Then why is Africa so prone to HIV? The reason, says Dr Ahmed, is not about sexual behaviour but a manifold of factors - multiple partners; non-condom sex; the stigma of HIV; delay in getting ARVs; rape and sexual violence which are prevalent in South Africa because the infection can be transmitted quicker with greater friction; peer educators often find communication hurdles; poverty and inequality; and the prevalence of sugar-daddies where older men are having sex with younger girls.

Parker is a writer and an economist based in London, UK