Counting the cost of Trump’s return to power

Dugan Brown The re-election of Donald Trump as president of the US signals a crisis for American democracy, exposing profound flaws in a system that, despite its self-proclaimed moral high ground, has permitted a deeply controversial and divisive figure to return to power.

A man who incited an insurrection, mishandled classified information, and holds a rap sheet ranging from fraud convictions to charges of sexual misconduct is now the leader of the free world once more. The election of a leader once voted out, who left office amid insurrection and a slew of criminal indictments, is a dark testament to the nation’s deepening divisions, its discredited moral standing, and its waning influence on the world stage. Trump’s re-election signals the triumph of a figure who embodies the very opposite of democratic ideals.

Here is a president who was soundly rejected in 2020, who responded not with grace or introspection but by sowing distrust in the electoral process, culminating in the spectacle of January 6. Not since the Civil War had America seen such a blatant assault on its institutions. That mob, egged on by Trump’s rhetoric, laid bare the dangers of authoritarian impulses festering at the highest levels of power. By seeking to overturn a legitimate election, Trump laid bare his disregard for the foundational principle of democratic governance: the peaceful transfer of power. His actions not only sowed doubt in the electoral process but also incited a mob to challenge the very democracy he swore to protect. That voters would willingly place him back in the Oval Office, despite this history, raises a disturbing question: has America lost its moral compass entirely?

It is a bitter irony that the US – long a self-proclaimed beacon of democracy – has now reinstated a man who has been plagued by scandals, corruption, and contempt for the rule of law. Trump’s personal and legal track record reads like a litany of moral failures: He is a convicted fraudster, found liable for sexual assault, and charged with 34 felonies. Each of these should have disqualified him from holding the highest office in the land. Instead, these grave violations were cast aside by millions of Americans who have either grown numb to ethical standards or are willing to overlook them in service of partisan allegiance. Perhaps most damning, Trump’s return to office reveals a profound weakness in the American democratic model. Democracy is fragile – dependent on a shared commitment to truth, decency, and civic duty. This election has proven that democracy, when left unchecked and manipulated, can falter and empower those who act in opposition to its tenets. The vote itself is a democratic mechanism, but the collective disregard for truth and justice in the service of one man exposes a fatal flaw. When democracy permits the empowerment of someone who weaponises division, rejects accountability, and displays blatant disrespect for the Constitution, it morphs from a system of self-governance into a stage for demagoguery.

American democracy is now morally discredited. The country that once lectured others on the virtues of democracy has proven incapable of living up to its standards. By re-electing Trump, Americans have undermined their claim to moral leadership, showing the world that their democracy is vulnerable to populist whims. Trump’s victory is not merely a political win but a broader cultural collapse, one in which power and celebrity outweigh principles. If the US cannot safeguard its institutions from figures who openly flaunt the rule of law, what hope is there for countries that look to America as a model? Trump’s re-election is more than a resurgence of a single political figure –it’s a death knell for the American democratic experiment as we know it. In an era when authoritarianism is resurgent around the globe, it offers validation to leaders who seek to consolidate power through fear, manipulation, and disregard for democratic principles.