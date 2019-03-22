File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

The challenges across the Western Cape in relation to public transport, especially commuter rail, remains a considerable concern.

Our concern over rail in the Western Cape is not an election ploy but an active and urgent intervention into the ANC’s failure to deliver services to the people of our Province.

Over the years, we have attempted to strengthen public transport by focusing on areas where we had powers to do so. Some of the initiatives we have employed include: the establishment of rail enforcement units in collaboration with all spheres of government to make trains safer; offered a reward for information leading to arrests and convictions of train arson; provided scrambler bikes and lighting at stations.

For years we have highlighted the importance of creating an integrated transport system which would make travelling around the province not only cheaper for our residents but more efficient.

Although Prasa has indicated that they’re working towards stabilising and restoring the Metrorail service, the railway service has in fact become more unreliable over recent years.

Not only is safety increasingly becoming a serious concern but we are finding that there have been notable increases in train delays and cancellations.

In October 2015, 80% of the trains were on time, with a 3% cancellation rate. By July 2017, only 65% of the trains were on time, with cancellations jumping to well over 15%.

Moreover, in the City of Cape Town, Metrorail passengers have dropped by half from 675 607 passengers in 2000 to an estimated 360 000 passengers in 2017. This impacts severely on road congestion meaning commuters have to stand in long queues to catch taxis and buses and sit in heavy traffic daily.

But we can no longer allow this and it’s the reason why we are fighting for a provincial rail service. Residents of the Western Cape deserve a better deal.

Alan Winde

DA premier candidate