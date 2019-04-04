File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa said after he got stranded for three hours on a journey by train in Gauteng last month that he was “shocked” at the abysmal service. I am not shocked. What the president experienced is a daily reality for millions of South Africans. I know. As the former political head of transport in the City of Cape Town from 2011 to 2018, I have taken countless train trips focused on trying to improve public transport for everyone.

To my mind, the provision of a safe, reliable and affordable public transport network in South Africa is, in the wake of apartheid’s spacial planning, a moral issue; it is critical to achieving a just, equitable society.

Apartheid’s “white by night” policy forced black, coloured and Indian families to live on the outskirts of towns and cities. These patterns of where people live are still entrenched in most South African towns and cities.

And it is tragic that all provincial housing departments, by continuing to create suburbs of poverty on the outskirts of our cities, perpetuate and reinforce the economic cruelty that was apartheid.

Effective public transport is essential if we want to keep our cities moving. As the head of transport in the City of Cape Town I saw it as my duty to lead the expansion of our then minor MyCiTi bus service and grow the network.

Our success can be measured by the fact that we became South Africa’s flagship public transport service.

As part of this service, we also introduced a country-wide first: free travel for job-seekers, so that those actively seeking employment could afford to get to interviews, meet potential employers and get jobs.

And we had more ambitious plans to integrate the bus and rail networks to create a one network, one ticket, one timetable transport system, as many great international cities already enjoy.

Unfortunately we struggled for years to get the Golden Arrow bus services contract assigned to us by national government and had to declare an inter-governmental dispute to attempt to resolve this.

Making headway with Metrorail was also difficult as it is controlled from Pretoria by the national government through Prasa.

I dealt with five national ministers in seven years, and only recently did we make any progress.

Our centralised government structure is outdated.

The devolution of appropriate functions to enable towns and cities to operate more efficiently is critical to an effective public transport system. Passenger rail must be devolved to metro governments.

In almost every big city rail is the backbone of public transport.

In South Africa, many poor and low income people rely entirely on rail services to get to school or work and back.

On most trips I have taken, trains are too full to even try to get into, necessitating climbing on the roof or hanging out of doors or windows if one must get to work on time.

It is tragic that in 2017 alone 495 commuters lost their lives and more than 2 000 were injured while using South Africa’s public transport.

In addition to placing their lives at risk, commuters are also prey to criminals on “shopping expeditions” - mugging and stealing from them.

In December 2017, following a sustained spate of attacks on passengers and the rail infrastructure in Cape Town and many years of inadequate action from national government, I called for a Rail Summit to address the problems of rail services in Cape Town.

At the summit I hosted on February 9 last year with Prasa, Metrorail, the various spheres of government, business leaders and rail experts, we committed to work together for the benefit of all our residents.

There we reached an agreement that a new, country-wide first Rail Enforcement Unit would be established.

My transport department funded one third of that unit, with Prasa and the provincial government agreeing to fund the remaining portions.

Since the implementation of that unit just a few months ago, the success has been outstanding.

Cape Town’s Metrorail system suffered almost R108million in damages last year.

But in the three months after our enforcement unit was operational, the damages sustained were zero, prompting the Cape Chamber of Commerce’s outgoing president, Janine Myburgh, to comment, “when we all work together, we can win this battle”.

South Africa has many challenges, but the solutions to many of our problems are not beyond our grasp.

We just need people who care about this country and its people - all of its people, equally - to step up and work for a just society.

Herron is secretary-general of the GOOD party