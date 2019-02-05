File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

In recent times, I have noted a trend emerge whereby many people and commentators have argued that instead of leading progress democracy tends to hamper progress. They analyse China’s economic miracle, Singapore’s emergence as an economic force and closer to home Paul Kagame and the phenomenon that is Rwanda and argue that these are examples of how strong leadership and an ability to make key decisions can drive development.

This, in my view, is a narrow argument as it considers only a small sample of countries while ignoring those autocracies and dictatorships which have resulted in governments waging war on its own people, corrupt regimes and poor governance. It also takes a view that citizens' sole interest is their economic activity.

No doubt, when we achieved democracy 25 years ago, it was celebrated with vigour and joy. And it also leaves no doubt that we strongly believed that economic prosperity would follow our democracy.

Democracy has ensured that we have a rising middle class and the emergence of an economic elite that is more diversified, but we have not seen this trickle down to make a dent in unemployment, poverty and inequality.

Therefore, we can say that democracy has only partially achieved economic freedom for the nation.

The fundamental question that we must answer is whether, when citizens put in place governments to set the environment in which the country functions, what components of that vote matter to the voting population.

How do we define democracy in a South African context? Elections that are free and fair; independent judiciaries and opposition parties; civil society and uncensored information so that individuals can make their own choices.

An open economy based on free markets and innovation, individual initiative and entrepreneurship, and trade and investment that create broader prosperity. Human dignity in that every person is created equal, no matter who you are, what you look like or where you come from. Strong social protection mechanisms to ensure that those who cannot fend for themselves are taken care of.

Therefore, one could argue that voting in a South African context means far more than a vote just for the economy. We could further argue that South African has made good progress in other elements of democracy especially human rights, social protection and the judiciary.

If we can make such significant progress in other elements, there is no reason why we cannot get our economy back on track.

This, however, will require more than just manifestos which commit to creating jobs. We must take the time to understand the drivers of unemployment and poverty.

This requires actual consultation from those affected and understanding their needs and challenges. Then we must pursue policies that respond to those challenges. We should not be afraid to stick to an economic strategy - criticism will always exist no matter which fork in the road we take.

Those who argue against democracy will indicate that our economic policies often become watered down, because in a democracy active consultation is needed with all relevant parties in the economy. Consultation is democracy - an obligation to engage all players - but we must not forget that it is a backburner to governance. And governance is the need to take decisions which benefit the majority.

In the end, every society must chart its own course. There is no path that is the same to achieve freedom, justice or prosperity. But we should never assume that taking away the right to choose that path is the silver bullet to solving our problems.

Carrim is the chief executive of the National Youth Development Agency