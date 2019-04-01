An aerial view of the Atlantic Seaboard, including Bantry Bay, Lion’s Head, Camps Bay and Table Mountain, where properties go for astronomical prices. Photo: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Our city council officials really are nice. Well, most of them are. Even if the average Cape Town ratepayer is being financially squeezed to the point the pips squeak, it is not entirely the fault of our municipal servants - and certainly not all 27 000 of them - a number that has increased by about 7 000 since the DA took over. One must assume that employees of the council are quietly happy that rates, electricity, sewerage, rubbish and water charges (all requiring additional fees) will ensure their salaries are paid with the additional chance of a bonus just in time for this year’s festive season.

Such annually increased incomes are not available to many ratepayers, especially those who have the misfortune to inherit their homes - or family homes that now happen to be in highly desirable places like Camps Bay on the Atlantic coast or Kalk Bay on the western side the of the peninsula, both areas where properties now go for absurd, and astronomical prices.

Worse still, the rate increases affect those foolish people who have had the temerity to improve their properties in the last three years.

That’s the trouble with the rating system. It assumes that the higher the council (sorry, the market) estimates the value of your home, the higher the rates it is assumed you can afford.

Such are the crazy valuations that it is obvious the office dwellers in the council’s rating department have not paid attention to the estate agent’s valuations.

Regardless, you must pay the new rates. Try not paying and you could lose your house altogether. The council will, perfectly legally, take your house and sell it for whatever it can get.

You might in your innocence think that the council employs an army of professional valuators to determine the market value of your house, but you would be wrong. Instead they employ a computer programmed to do it all for them.

This computer is generally and in most cases of appeal assumed to be free of human prejudice and never makes a mistake. You may appeal against its decisions but don’t hold your breath waiting for a decision. No human will come and look at your house.

It may still take a month (or six) to be given a verdict. The assumption is that the computer programme is without prejudice and infallible comparing like with like. For example, a house with a sea view the size of a postage stamp can pay the same rates as one with a clear view through a picture window.

You can appeal. Meanwhile, you must pay the higher rate. If you lose your appeal, you will be notified by a photocopied letter with an illegible signature. (Could this be deliberate so it’s difficult to find who signed it?) Mind you, even if the signature was legible the name will not be in the telephone book or on the council’s web page.

You can hire a professional valuator but it will cost at least the same as a month’s rates. Try this if you can afford to gamble.

It is quite true as the council points out that most of the rates it receives come from businesses and the central and provincial governments, all three also assessed on the value of the properties they own. But businesses merely shrug and pass the increase down to their customers. Government building rates increases are covered the same way through increases in taxation.

That leaves the ordinary resident homeowner bearing the burden of every rates increase the council chooses to impose, a decision based entirely on the calculation of a computer programme designed by Canadians and allegedly modified for Cape Town conditions.

City council rates increases can be raised every year but through the grace of the officials the last one in Cape Town was three years ago, since when, due to the exigencies of the market, house prices have rocketed.

Many ratepayers think that there is something seriously wrong with the rating system. They know there are other, better ways of extracting taxes to pay for essential services. In Gauteng, for example, land is taxed.

The bigger the plot, the higher the tax. In some cities in the US, a local graduated income tax is imposed which does allow solid citizens on fixed incomes to remain in their family homes in retirement. Has Cape Town’s Democratic Alliance dominated city council thought of these fairer alternatives? Not Eliza Doolittle likely.

Instead, the council has not told we ratepayers what serious attempts have been made to cut its costs, as would be the case in any well-run business?

What we do know is that faced with the hassle of our antique rating system, council employees came up with what they believe to be a perfect solution. They sent a perfectly “diverse” team to Ontario, Canada, where a city has bought a Canadian company’s computer programme to do the job of assessing rates.

Some local wags have read the emphasis on the “diversity” of the team that spent a number of weeks in Ontario as comprising the politically-correct balance of skin colour, gender, sexual orientation and disability.

That cynicism aside, to ask questions of the Canadian company that provided the original computer programme results in many of them being shunted as fast as possible to the city council’s media manager.

This official incidentally does a marvellously, swift and cheerful job in facilitating answers and even providing names and titles of council officials willing publically to put their names to the answers. If only this swift action was available to ordinary citizens, not only journalists.

What is revealed by questioning the Canadian company which incidentally is paid for auditing the results of its own programme and to ensuring local officials have done their job of using the programme properly? Not bad for a week’s work in sunny Cape Town presumably at a time when Canadian temperatures hovered around zero Centigrade.

This task entailed bringing in a man from Canada to spend a week in Cape Town talking to 18 council officials for which the Canadian company charged the city council the princely sum of R1 500 000. Most of this could have been accommodation at one of our excellent hotels.

This begs the question: was the team of diverse people sent to Canada and brought back to tweak the computer rating system not good enough to do the job without being overseen by the sellers of the programme - and paying for the privilege?

Ratepayers can rest assured that the Canadians won the R1.5 million week-long council contracts after it went out to tender and thus was awarded properly. Right.

Whatever, the unravelling of the intricacies of the Cape Town rating system and the laws and regulations that govern it, and to which our local civil servants are bound with silken cords, turns out to be handcuffs and whips for the rest of us.

Bryer is a journalist and a resident of Kalk Bay