Syrian actors protest at the UN office, Damascus, at President Trump’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. File photo: Youssef Badawi / EPA African News Agency (ANA)

Riyaad Dhai asks the world to call the US to loosen ties to Israel because it annexed the Golan Heights in 1981 (Cape Times, March 28). Dhai does not seem to show the same concern for other occupied or annexed countries, like Russia’s annexation of Eastern Ukraine, the Crimea, Georgia and Chechnya. Like Turkey’s annexation of northern Cyprus. Like Morocco’s annexation of Western Sahara. Like China’s annexation of Tibet.

Strange. Is it because the other countries are not Jewish? There is a word for judging Jews by a different standard to the way any other people are judged. It is anti-Semitism.

Is it because he notes Israel discovered oil in the Golan Heights in 2014? But they did not know about that when they conquered the Golan Heights 34 years earlier, at which time the Syrian soldiers up above were taking pot shots at the Israeli farmworkers in the fields below.

The chances are great that the same thing would happen today if once more trigger-happy Syrian or Hezbollah militia were standing on the heights using the workers below for target practice.

Mandela said: “I cannot conceive of Israel withdrawing if Arab states do not recognise Israel, within secure borders.” May we all pray that someday that will happen.

Israel has ensured that the farmworkers below can work in safety and America and all the other countries follow whatever policies they regard to be in their self-interest.

And with the exception of South Africa, the BRICS countries and most of the other countries regard it to be in their interest to benefit from the knowledge and expertise and crisis assistance little Israel is happy to share with them.

Estelle Pfeffer

Sea Point