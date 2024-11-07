Dr Iqbal Survé: A visionary leader dedicated to SA’s media

By Gillian Schutte Meeting Dr Iqbal Survé is a reminder of the profound presence a single individual can bring to a room. He exudes warmth, integrity, and gravitas, an unhurried confidence that seems to welcome rather than overshadow. Fresh-faced and younger than his years, his calm, grounded energy is complemented by an approachable suit-and-tackies style. His quick smile and thoughtful demeanour make it clear that he is as much about listening as leading, embodying a balance of authority and openness that reveals his commitment to his work. Survé’s vision is as expansive as it is grounded in purpose – an inspiring mix of intellect, generosity, and a profound belief in the importance of accessible, inclusive media for all South Africans.

As the Executive Chairman of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, Dr Survé leads one of South Africa’s prominent diversified investment firms, with interests across multiple sectors. In his role as Executive Chairman of Independent Media, one of the country’s largest media companies, he has brought an ethos of inclusivity and accessibility to South African media. He also serves as Chairman of the African News Agency (ANA), Africa’s first global syndication news service, further extending his influence and dedication to media that reflects African perspectives on the world stage. His work across these roles reflects a commitment to creating spaces where South Africans from all walks of life can engage with the issues that matter to them. His office mirrors this sense of purpose. Tastefully understated, it carries none of the pomp and hubris often seen among figures of his stature. As a media mogul, Dr Survé defies the stereotypes of power; his environment lacks the hollow displays of status so common in corporate spaces. His diverse team moves with ease and shared intent, their respect for him evident in every interaction. Survé himself speaks with humour, respect, and a rare sincerity, creating an atmosphere where ideas flourish and each voice is valued. This is not the realm of authority for authority’s sake but a place that thrives on collaboration, mutual respect, and a shared mission. Here, I encountered not only a leader with vision but a man whose presence is defined by purpose, heart, and an enduring commitment to South Africa’s future. Dr Survé’s commitment to making Independent Media a democratic space speaks to his broader vision of media as a catalyst for social change. Yet, despite this commitment, he faces what is arguably the most resourced and vicious campaign in the history of South African media, a campaign that employs every tactic from subtle innuendo to direct attack and outright fabrication. The aim of this opposition is systematic and relentless, seeking to drive his company ratings down, to ensure his reputation remains clouded, and to artificially inflate negative algorithms that influence public perception. His detractors have orchestrated an elaborate effort designed not only to misrepresent his motives but to erode the credibility of his work by shaping a narrative of distrust that begins with implication and ends in distortion.

In conversation, Dr Survé speaks with a wryness born of recognition, understanding how his critics’ tactics are designed to feed a carefully controlled perception. They rely on strategic innuendos, twisting the truth to imply connections where none exist. The comparison to figures like the Guptas, for example, serves to invoke suspicion without offering a shred of real connection. Even his philanthropic initiatives, his investments in education, and his commitment to making Independent Media accessible across all classes are recast as self-serving, undermining the genuine contributions he has made. Reflecting on these methods, I cannot help but consider the emotional toll such a sustained attack must take. Having been subject to media misrepresentation myself, I am familiar with the disorientation and erosion of self that comes from sustained misinformation campaigns. For Dr Survé, this continuous assault on his character and intentions must weigh heavily, and yet he remains composed, calm, and deeply focused on his mission. Witnessing his resilience under such unyielding pressure is remarkable, but it is impossible not to wonder about the personal toll, the cost of maintaining clarity and purpose in the face of unending attempts to pull his work into the mire. Dr Survé’s awareness of these tactics reflects the challenges he faces not only from his detractors but from a tightly knit group of South Africa’s white billionaire elite, long accustomed to wielding media influence. For them, his ownership of Independent Media disrupts the familiar order, threatening a long-held monopoly on public narratives. Independent Media, under Survé’s guidance, is not content to remain an elitist outlet but exists as a place for South Africans from all backgrounds to engage with the issues affecting them. This inclusivity is what makes Independent Media unsettling to those who would prefer a media landscape that remains tightly controlled and free from uncomfortable truths.

The resistance to Dr Survé’s work surfaces in various forms, including his ongoing legal battles. In his case against the banks, he notes that predominantly white judges have been appointed, a reflection of structural biases that subtly reinforce the opposition he faces. This legal landscape aligns with the challenges he encounters in media, hinting at deeper systemic forces that would prefer his influence curtailed. Dr Survé understands that these patterns are not incidental but part of the broader dynamics at play in South Africa’s media and legal spheres. In the face of these pressures, Dr Survé’s commitment remains unshaken. His concerns over Independent Media’s future are real, reflecting the immense effort of keeping the platform alive against both misinformation and financial pressures. His worry is not for himself but for the media space he has created – a platform that continues to give voice to South Africa’s full spectrum of experiences. Independent Media’s survival is not about preserving one outlet but ensuring that South Africa retains a space for diverse stories, an essential pillar in a democratic society. For those invested in the future of South African media, supporting Independent Media means standing for a platform that resists the constraints of privilege. This is a place where stories matter, a media outlet that refuses to be shaped by the interests of the few but speaks to the many. The attempt to diminish Dr Survé’s impact is ultimately an effort to curb the influence of inclusive media, to silence voices that don’t conform to the narrow perspectives favoured by entrenched power.

Through all this, Dr Survé maintains an optimism that speaks to his dedication. His resilience, his dedication to a media that values every voice, reveal a man whose commitment to South Africa’s ideals is both profound and enduring. His vision is not defined by ambition but by a sense of responsibility to his country and its people. Dr Survé’s legacy may one day be remembered as that of a visionary mogul who dared to create a media landscape that reflects South Africa in all its diversity. Dr Iqbal Survé’s story is not just his own; it is the story of South Africa’s journey toward finding and celebrating its voice. His work, his vision, and his commitment to Sekunjalo, Independent Media, and the African News Agency represent a vision of a country where no story is left untold, where the full identity of South Africa is honoured and given the space to flourish. * Gillian Schutte is a film-maker, and a well-known social justice and race-justice activist and public intellectual.