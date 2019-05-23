During my childhoood in the apartheid decades, I discovered that when my aunts and uncles going for a holiday to "the continent", they were talking about Europe. I think we can understand why our South African government has said that instead of joining some other African countries in making May 25 a public holiday, they prefer to declare the whole month Africa month, to educate South Africans about their continent.

May 25 celebrates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1963. Former president Thabo Mbeki led the way to upgrading the OAU to the AU in 2002.

When Morocco rejoined the AU, it again included every state on our continent.

However, that a narrow majority of UK voters in 2016 opted to leave the EU is a sombre warning to us pan-Africanists not to take support for granted.

At the moment, pan-Afri­canists are limited to an elite of intellectuals, presidents, and ministries of Foreign Affairs.

In South Africa on the ground, in shanty towns where up to half the local residents are unemployed, the brutal reality has been xenophobic pogroms - riots where African foreigners have been stabbed and looted.

The worst of these pogroms occurred in South Africa on Africa Day itself during 2008.

The government has yet to respond effectively to protests made by African ambassadors to our country.

Most obviously, school curricula and public media need to popularise pan-Africanism and the AU.

In the long run, unemployment levels need to be lowered so that resentment of foreigners seeking jobs is lessened.

South Africa has in some ways been a leader of pan-Africanism.

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma served a term as the chairwoman of the AU Commission in Addis Ababa.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was elected president of the Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa, which has observer status at the AU.

And President Cyril Ramaphosa is the chair-elect of the AU for 2020.

Other South African commitments have yet to be implemented.

In 2009, our Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) pledged to construct a permanent, iconic building for the Pan-­African Parliament, (PAP) which we host.

They selected a site in Midrand. An architectural competition chose the winning design.

A decade later, not one brick has been laid. When will constriction start?

We need to pressure Dirco to go public on their intentions and deadlines.

At a substantive level, much remains to be done. Neither the EU parliament nor the Pan-African parliament had any power when they were merely advisory bodies, and were indirectly elected. Since the European Parliament won the right of direct elections from 1979, and a veto power over the EU budget, it is taken seriously.

The Pan-African parliament (PAP)was supposed to have its powers reviewed after five years, and to be upgraded to direct elections by voters. In fact, neither has yet happened.

South Africa should take the lead by printing a PAP ballot paper alongside our parliamentary and provincial voting papers for the 2024 elections. Voters already fired up to vote for their party will ink all three sheets. This will ensure millions directly participate in pan-Africanism, popularising it. That would also mean South Africa setting the pace for other states, some of whom would soon follow our lead.

South Africa and its allies need to back the PAP MPs in demanding the PAP be given co-powers over the AU budget, which has for decades been the one of the rights of the European Parliament.

There are three broad themes of progress with pan-Africanism.

First, the AU has formally declared Africa’s diaspora to be its “sixth region”. Its civil society organisations are entitled to inclusion in the AU’s Economic, Social, and Cultural Council in Addis Ababa.

This is a start. Morocco has gone further, and issued diaspora bonds for its descendants living abroad to invest in.

Second, there can be no development during civil war. The AU, both itself and in partnership with the UN, deploys peace-keeping armies and police to try to suppress civil war in Somalia, the Central African Republic, and elsewhere.

Third, enough states have ratified the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to bring it into legal force.

This will, when implemented, facilitate a significant increase in trade beyond far older customs unions, such as our Southern African Customs Union of Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, and eSwatini.

This is one step to defragment Africa by softening the frontier barriers left behind by colonialism. Microstates need the AfCFTA to gain the critical mass economic growth requires in our epoch of the rise of China, India, and the long-established US and EU. AfCFTA brings together a billion Africans with a combined GDP of more than fifteen trillion rand.

In an internet age, we urge Cape Times readers to browse wider during Africa Month to explore these themes. The AU and other Pan-African organisations have their own websites, as do some think tanks.

Gottschalk is a former Political Scientist at UWC