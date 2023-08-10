Editorial: A missed opportunity by Ramaphosa

The government’s decision to abandon the Women’s Day commemoration in Khayelitsha where President Cyril Ramaphosa was to address the gathering leaves a sour taste in residents’ mouths, especially the area’s women – for this was a rare opportunity to give their first account of the situation. Citing safety concerns, the government, through the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, claimed the taxi strike made the area “a high security risk”, forcing Ramaphosa to deliver his Women’s Day message at the Union Buildings on Wednesday.

One can follow the logic behind this decision only if this was a private event, where placing increased measures would come at a cost. Not when a president “of the people” is coming. The decision not only indirectly confirms the government’s nonchalant attitude towards speedily addressing and resolving the impasse between the City, provincial government and the taxi industry, but also gives an indication of who is in control in the townships. Certainly not Police Minister Bheki Cele, nor Cape Town mayco member for safety and security, J P Smith.

It also says a lot about the government’s trust in the country’s law enforcement agency, and how useless the country’s police top brass have become. We are not advocating for the lives of delegates to be placed at risk here – far from it. But the point is, if the area is high risk for the country’s first citizen, the president, how much more for Khayelitsha women, whose only opportunity to highlight their plight has been dashed. This could also be seen as a missed opportunity by the president himself, as clearly the costly violence that has erupted over the past week requires the intervention of the highest office in the land.

Had Ramaphosa’s government upped its security, he would have heard first hand from the gogos whose medication will be disrupted after thugs targeted one of the township’s busiest clinics – Nolungile. He would have gained insight of how the township’s businesses, especially those led by women, continue to be terrorised by ruthless and trigger-happy extortionists. Perhaps more importantly, he would have been seen as a leader who is prepared to be with his people even in tense situations.