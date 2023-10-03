Editorial: Agencies must prevent exam leaks

As the 2023 matric exams approach, the Department of Basic Education must employ every available measure to prevent the leakage of exam papers, which could jeopardise the overall integrity of the process.

Although Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has reassured the public that strategies are already in place to combat exam leaks, the department must collaborate with relevant government agencies to thoroughly address any potential vulnerabilities that could be exploited. During a recent media briefing, Motshekga emphasised the importance of safeguarding the National Senior Certificate, because, in the age of technology, a leaked paper from one province can easily spread to others, making investigations challenging. The advent of technology, particularly through social media, has made it increasingly difficult to contain exam leaks, posing significant threats to the exam process and therefore to the credibility of matric certificates.

Past incidents of matric exam leaks in provinces like Limpopo and Gauteng resulted in penalties imposed on learners responsible, but it is concerning that the department has been dealing with this issue for an extended period. What South Africans truly need is a proactive approach, with security measures in place well before matric learners sit for their exams, thus preventing leaks. The public is growing weary of witnessing education authorities and law enforcement scrambling to determine the extent of leaks and identify those responsible.

One of the department’s most significant challenges lies in implementing a comprehensive vetting process for all personnel involved in handling matric exams. Matric exam leaks rarely occur without the involvement of department staff members. Therefore, it is imperative that Minister Motshekga not merely pay lip service to these plans, but rather implement robust internal and external systems to effectively combat matric exam leaks.