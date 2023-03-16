Editorial: ANC’s bumpy road to next year's polls

Cape Town - If President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to KwaZulu-Natal to launch the ANC’s election campaign was anything to go by, he and his party must brace themselves for what already appears to be a long and bumpy road to next year’s polls. Listening to him addressing the crowds, one was left with the impression that he was repeating a song many have heard for nearly 30 years.

It now sounds like a broken record, as it has been repeated so many times with little to no results over the years. In fact, he faced a blockade of burning tyres in Dambuza, Pietermaritzburg, at the weekend, with one protester saying: “What is it he is going to do for us because we have had these promises before?” Ramaphosa, who has previously faced hostile receptions, including being booed on a number of occasions, first had to get over the load-shedding hurdle by apologising to the people for the damage it was causing.

He then turned to the old song we can now title “Empty promises” with lyrics that the ANC is working towards solving the problem of power supply, and that corruption is tainting the ANC’s image. He then promised further engagement with traditional leaders, welcoming the proposal of co-opting them into ANC leadership structures. He said the ANC-led government will also do away with red tape, which was preventing business growth all over the country.

If this is the line of campaigning the ANC will take in the lead-up to the elections next year, then it should start preparing for life outside government. By its own admission, the ANC is “on the edge of a cliff” and has less than 15 months to regain the confidence of voters. An internal survey showed that it could lose six provinces.

The voting masses have evidently reached a point where they realise that the ANC vehicle will soon reach the end of its lifespan. The more it repeats the old song, the greater the chances that it could lose all the provinces, just like the metros. Next year will definitely be a turning point in the history of this country, and the ANC may be a thing of the past.