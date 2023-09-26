Editorial: Ban on nurses’ headscarves is discriminatory

The Department of Health’s contentious dress code policy proposal, which forbids nurses from wearing headscarves, should be legally challenged due to its infringement on the country’s Constitution.

A circular signed by Director-General Sandile Buthelezi and distributed to all provincial health department heads outlines the national nurses’ uniform policy, which explicitly prohibits the wearing of headscarves while on duty. Additionally, the policy requires moustaches and beards to be well-groomed in accordance with occupational health standards, and it mandates clean and neat hair that must be tied if longer than shoulder length. Wigs and extensions must fit under a theatre cap.

While maintaining hygiene and preventing infections is crucial, serious concerns arise regarding the true motivations behind the prohibition of headscarves for nurses. Our Constitution upholds the freedom to practice one’s culture, and it is disconcerting that the Department of Health is taking steps to encroach upon these rights. Instead, the department should focus on addressing the well-documented service delivery challenges faced by our public health institutions and refrain from interfering with Muslim nurses.

Hospitals are grappling with critical issues such as water and electricity shortages, rampant corruption, yet the health department seems preoccupied with regulating nurses’ headscarves. This policy decision, which attempts to dictate the dress code for Muslim nurses, will drive skilled health professionals away from our hospitals. This proposal should be halted immediately, allowing senior officials to concentrate on their responsibilities while enabling nurses to carry out their duties without unnecessary interference.