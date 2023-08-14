Editorial: Beef up security at tourist hot spots

Enhanced security measures are imperative at popular tourist destinations to prevent the tragic loss of foreign visitors’ lives in South Africa. This threat has the potential to severely damage the country’s vital tourism industry.

A recent violent taxi strike in Cape Town resulted in the death of a well-regarded British doctor. Dr Kar Teoh, a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, was travelling with his family when the incident occurred. Allegedly, Dr Teoh took a wrong turn from Cape Town International Airport into the Nyanga township amid the turmoil of the taxi strike. Suspects reportedly approached his vehicle and shot him dead on Ntlangano Crescent. Similarly, last year, a German tourist named Jorg Schnarr, aged 67, was shot and killed while driving on the Numbi Road towards Kruger National Park. Three individuals have been apprehended in relation to his murder.

The recent tragic event has garnered global attention, reinforcing the perception that South Africa lacks law and order, allowing criminals to indiscriminately take lives. Consequently, the country is now perceived as unsafe for foreign tourists. The call to enhance security measures for foreign tourists and their frequented areas should not be misconstrued as prioritising their safety over others. British citizen Dr Karhao Teoh who died during the taxi strike. Picture: Facebook It is simply a plea to safeguard the country’s international reputation while encouraging those willing to invest foreign currency in our nation to continue doing so.

Given the economic devastation caused by Covid-19, revitalising the tourism sector is a paramount government objective. This is driven by the understanding that tourism plays a pivotal role in the country’s economy. Hence, ensuring tourists’ safety as they traverse our roads, enjoy our beaches, or explore our game reserves is an essential commitment. Security forms an integral aspect of the tourism sector, and without it, attracting affluent visitors whose tourism spend can substantially benefit the struggling economy becomes an unattainable goal.