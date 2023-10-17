Editorial: Bok victory in unity never more needed

In recent years, no other national team has exhibited the remarkable ability to bring a divided nation together quite like the Springboks.

Their hard-fought victory over the host team, France, in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, with a nail-biting score of 29-28, was a true testament to their status as defending champions. In a thrilling encounter that featured seven tries, South Africa emerged victorious, captivating the hearts of not only their compatriots back home but those scattered around the globe. As Jacques Nienaber’s team battled their way to the semi-finals, the impassioned singing, chanting, and cheering of their partisan supporters created an electrifying atmosphere.

The slender margin of victory, masterminded by Siya Kolisi’s leadership, achieved the feat of uniting the nation across racial lines. This was particularly significant in a time when such occurrences are increasingly scarce. The Springboks’ triumph against a resilient and enterprising French team sparked a renewed belief in South Africa’s ability to claim its fourth Rugby World Cup. Their victory over the attack-minded and resolute French squad was made sweeter by the fact that this is the same team that beat New Zealand during the Group Stages. This Springbok victory couldn’t have come at a more crucial juncture.

South Africa faces numerous challenges, including rampant corruption, a stagnant economy marred by record high unemployment rates, and the unfortunate distinction of being one of the world’s most violent countries. In the face of such adversity, the Springboks, through their valiant performances, serve as a poignant reminder of the nation’s resilience and unity. Their journey reminds us of the ideals of Nelson Mandela, who believed in triumphing over adversity and stated at the inaugural Laureus World Sports Awards in 2000: “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does.