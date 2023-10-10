Editorial: Despite E-tolls, Sanral deserves praise

Despite facing substantial criticism for the controversial Gauteng e-tolls, the SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) deserves commendation for its ongoing extensive improvements to South Africa’s major road networks.

Sanral has effectively transformed the country into a massive construction site. Through its multi-billion rand programme aimed at upgrading national, provincial, and some regional highways, Sanral has been pivotal in enhancing the country's infrastructure. In KwaZulu-Natal, motorists, trucking companies, and the taxi industry have voiced their concerns about the roadworks causing prolonged traffic delays. However, the roadworks have been described as a temporary inconvenience with long term benefits. The N3 route between Durban and Pietermaritzburg has undergone a significant transformation, while the N2 on the South Coast is being converted into a freeway near the Wild Coast.

Even after recent upgrades to the northbound N2 route to the airport, Sanral continues to widen the freeway by adding extra lanes. Moreover, Sanral has announced a monumental R5 billion project to upgrade the EB Cloete Interchange on the N2, described as South Africa's largest road infrastructure initiative, featuring the construction of a steel arch structure supporting the interchange. These road upgrading projects, currently under way in South Africa's economic centres of Durban, Johannesburg, and Cape Town, will play a critical role in facilitating the smooth movement of goods and ensuring the effective functioning of the economy.

It is evident that through Sanral, the government has recognised the significance of having world-class road infrastructure to attract essential foreign investments. Furthermore, these Sanral road upgrades have provided a valuable opportunity for job creation during the construction phase, addressing a pressing need in the country. Regrettably, Transnet, another government parastatal entrusted with managing and maintaining the nation's railway, ports, and pipelines infrastructure, has performed abysmally in fulfilling its core mandate. In light of Sanral's vigour, visionary planning, and professional implementation, there is hope that Transnet's management can draw inspiration to rectify their course and fulfil their responsibilities effectively.