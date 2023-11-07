As the nation gears up for the festive season, it is imperative that law enforcement heightens its vigilance to safeguard citizens from falling victim to crime. During the Christmas period, criminal activities, including burglaries, robberies, hijackings, ATM bombings and cash-in-transit heists, tend to surge across the country.

According to research conducted by Clearview Fencing, a private security company, the cities most plagued by housebreakings are Durban, Pietermaritzburg and Rustenberg. Following closely are Pretoria, Vereeniging, Gqeberha, Johannesburg, East London, Polokwane and Nelspruit. Based on data from the international organisation Statista, Clearview Fencing has rated South Africa as the most perilous country on the continent, with Pretoria taking the lead, followed by Durban, Johannesburg, Gqeberha and Cape Town.

It is evident that the lack of safety poses a significant deterrent to tourists. Therefore, giving precedence to the safety and security of residents and holidaymakers would transform our cities into inviting destinations during the festive season. At the core of addressing security concerns is the visibility of law enforcement, not only in tourist hot spots but also in areas known for their high crime rate. When holidaymakers witness law enforcement’s presence at shopping malls, beaches, parks and on the streets, their overall perception of our cities becomes positive.

The challenge confronting the police service is to step out of police stations and patrol the streets, deterring potential criminals from causing havoc while people are enjoying precious time with their families. Following a global trend, technology can be harnessed to combat crime in our cities more effectively than in the past. Technology can serve as a long-term strategy within the government’s crime-fighting arsenal. The integration of tools like live-streaming cameras, licence plate-reading cameras, gunshot-detection systems drones, and other technologies enables law enforcement to achieve what was previously unattainable. As a nation, if we are serious about fostering tourism growth, safety and security must be at the forefront of all our efforts, especially during the festive season.