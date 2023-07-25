Editorial: Incompetent ministers must face the chop

The ANC needs to consider discharging government ministers who are not fulfilling their obligations if the party intends to halt its electoral decline in the coming year’s elections. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, while addressing the ANC Women’s League national conference in Nasrec over the weekend, issued a stark warning to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to resolve issues at Transnet promptly or risk losing his position.

Mbalula, having demanded accountability from ANC appointees since assuming his role as secretary-general, stated that the government must take decisive action to transition the transportation of goods and other freight from road to rail. Transnet, however, has been struggling to perform efficiently, with its harbours facing significant issues, including poor maintenance and locomotive shortages. The deterioration of Transnet’s rail infrastructure has led to the expansion of the road freight sector, which now primarily transports goods by road from Durban to Johannesburg.

This change has not been without difficulties, as these trucks have been involved in serious accidents and subject to violent attacks, particularly from those opposed to the employment of foreigners. Although Mbalula may occasionally be criticised for overreaching his authority, his frustration with under-performing government ministers is justified. His assertion at the conference that the ANC-led government needed to step up and act like a functioning government resonates with many South Africans eager to see service delivery set in motion again.

If Gordhan is incapable of executing the ANC’s policy of reducing the number of heavy-duty trucks on highways, he has no reason to continue leading his portfolio. His immediate replacement with someone capable of implementing this crucial policy is warranted. However, the responsibility for improvement should not rest solely with Gordhan. Performance reviews of other ministers are necessary, and those found lacking should be prepared to face the consequences. Mbalula is the last person to point fingers. President Cyril Ramaphosa should crack the whip if he is serious about his second term in government.