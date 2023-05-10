Editorial: Judgment must be implemented without delay

Cape Town - Does the government really want to appeal against the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, order exempting schools, police stations and health-care facilities from load shedding? For the first time, someone has rapped the government on the knuckles regarding load shedding.

All this time, the government, through the three ministries involved with Eskom in one way or another, has sounded like it sympathised with the people as regards the load shedding that has had the nation in its grip for a long time. But no, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan had to spoil the citizens’ party by announcing that his ministry would appeal against the order on behalf of the government. Essentially, the government is not taking kindly to being told by the judges how to manage load shedding, despite not having a plan that goes beyond assessments and power station visits.

The progressive judgment, which for the first time points to the fact that load shedding is unconstitutional, is at risk of being delayed. The judgment defends the vulnerable and the destitute against the mighty government in its abuse of the people – the same government that has to date done nothing to protect the citizenry from load shedding. May the judges do the right thing and deny Gordhan leave to appeal and thus ensure that the judgment is implemented without delay.