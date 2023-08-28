Editorial: Kudos due for hosting BRICS summit

Kudos should be extended to the South African government for its adept hosting of the 2023 BRICS Summit, a remarkable event that witnessed the expansion of this global bloc through the inclusion of six new member nations.

The induction of Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates into this collective elevates BRICS into a substantial player within worldwide affairs. Praise is equally due to the existing BRICS constituents – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – for their endeavour to construct an alternate global entity, countering the predominance of American and European influence. Although BRICS isn’t devoid of imperfections and experiences disparities within its membership, it remains a historic milestone as it brings together developing nations from Africa, the Middle East, and South America under a unified global institution that recognizes them as peers.

For South Africa, membership in BRICS has significantly bolstered its standing in international diplomacy, serving as a platform to amplify its voice on global concerns and advocate for the African continent’s interests. The establishment of the BRICS New Development Bank in 2015 has directly benefited South Africa, facilitating funding for critical infrastructure projects valued at R100 billion, spanning sectors such as transportation, water resources, and energy. Moreover, the expansion of BRICS presents an opportunity for South Africa to invigorate vital industries including manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, e-commerce, and the service sector, where the country maintains a competitive advantage.

It is worth acknowledging the pivotal role played by former president Jacob Zuma in securing BRICS membership, even in the face of considerable criticism from the local media and opposition parties. Zuma’s diligent efforts, as noted by “The Guardian”, involved concerted visits to each BRICS nation in 2010, culminating in a diplomatic triumph. Despite the critique levelled against the former statesman, Zuma deserves recognition for his prescient leadership and far-sightedness.