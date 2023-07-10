Editorial: Lack of trust in police root of tragedy

The trust gap between the government and communities has become so widened that this breakdown can be attributed to preventable loss of lives.

The tragedy that befell the community of Angelo Informal Settlement in Ekurhuleni where 17 people died from a suspected gas leak could have been averted had the community had faith in the police and government in general. Among them were two minors who died after inhaling nitrate oxide gas stored in cylinders in a shack apparently used by illegal miners. That no one knew about these activities in that shack is highly improbable.

In fact, the testimony of Judith Manyisa, whose 19-year-old son, her 20-year-old daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren were among the 17 victims who died, indicates that as early as last year, residents became aware that the occupants from across the yard were illegal miners. Of course, many feared reporting this to authorities out of safety concerns. “We don’t want zama zamas. Now look, our families have died, and as we speak I no longer have a child. My son was my everything; he was like my mother or my husband, he took care of us, he was a breadwinner.”

This tragedy came days after our news pages reported on a group of illegal miners trapped in a ventilation shaft mine in the Free State. Residents there have for years been demanding government intervention to no avail. It is these failures to respond to people’s concerns that lead to innocent lives being lost. That is why the calls by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi for the deployment of the army to assist in curbing the scourge of zama zamas appears to be nothing but reactionary.

Above that, it says a lot about his comrades in the government, especially the work or lack thereof of his comrade, Police Minister Bheki Cele, who has been called to establish a unit specifically responsible for these. Even with the deployment of the army, its work would be futile without the trust of the people living in communities affected by illegal miners. Win their hearts first, at least that will not cost the already stretched taxpayer a cent before thinking of spending millions on deployments.