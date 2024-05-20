Editorial: NHI should not be a looting scheme

The implementation of the recently enacted National Health Insurance (NHI) Act must be accompanied by practical steps to address genuine concerns about possible corruption. The NHI is a much-needed game-changer to the country’s fractured healthcare system. Despite the opposition it has faced, it will go a long way in bridging the gap between the rich and the poor, ensuring that every citizen has access to quality healthcare, if implemented correctly.

It’s unjust that the majority of the population have little to no access to quality healthcare. Access to quality healthcare is a human right that should not be determined by how deep one’s pockets are. Therefore, the fears around the enactment of the NHI must not be informed by concerns that it will take away the privileges of the few. No! On principle, the NHI is a step in the right direction and those opposed to it cannot dispute that fact. However, its implementation should not be shrouded in secrecy, as we have come to observe with some government programmes in the recent past, in particular with the outgoing sixth administration under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Take, for example, the looting of Covid-19 funds. Money meant to capacitate struggling hospitals, purchase personal protective equipment, or PPE, and food parcels found itself in the pockets of a few comrades through companies that were established on the eve of the pandemic being declared a national emergency. Readers will recall that very few, if any, of those cadres have had to answer to the corruption charges against them, but instead continue to occupy higher offices, presumably because they are in the “right” faction. The lessons learnt from that period should be enough reason for citizens to maintain heightened vigilance.

The money to make NHI a reality, wherever it is going to come from, should be directed to its rightful beneficiaries, the poor gogos in the rural villages. That is how its success will be measured ... by its ability to change the lives of the most vulnerable in our society. The concerns around the signing of the NHI Bill into law should, therefore, be geared towards this objective and guarding against grand-scale looting.