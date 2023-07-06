Editorial: Nowhere to hide for rogue cops

A quick glance at the low number of convictions emanating from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (Ipid) investigations into the conduct of officers gives a clear picture of where the case involving the thuggish behaviour by VIP protection unit may likely end up. While police management has been quick to issue four of the officers with letters of intention to suspend them, that has hardly allayed fears that the case will not go far and result in dismissals and convictions.

The heavily armed officers whom we now know were part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail were filmed assaulting a motorist and two passengers on the N1 highway in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, over the weekend. Mashatile, who was not part of the convoy, condemned the attack and pledged his support for the investigation. The victims of the assault have been confirmed to be members of the South African National Defence Force. The incident has once again brought to the spotlight the violent conduct of the people whom we, as citizens, entrust with protecting lives.

That is why when these officers go rogue, the public rightly expects the institutions mandated to keep them in check, to waste no time in acting when they become law unto themselves. It is therefore disheartening that out of the 2 093 referrals Ipid made to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), only 53 cases were pursued in the financial year ending in March. The NPA declined to prosecute 684 referrals, nine cases were withdrawn and 1 347 referrals were still waiting for responses.

Even more disturbing is that the dockets that the Ipid referred to the NPA were seldom ready for decision. On their part, Ipid says the victims of police misconduct were mostly people who were in conflict with the law and are “very rarely believed, or their witnesses are very often overwhelmed by those of their attackers. The police are often believed, especially by the prosecutors”.

If this dismal record is anything to go by, then the public is justified in its concern that the rogue officers in the latest incident may be back at work. Thankfully there is a video of the attack. That means less excuses for not bringing these officers to book sooner. After all, none of them, even their bosses, are above the law.