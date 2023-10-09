Editorial: Nzimande must resolve Unisa problems

The effective functioning of the University of South Africa (Unisa) faces ongoing challenges unless Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande remains resolute in his decision to appoint an administrator to address the university’s issues. Last week, signs were evident that Nzimande would announce Unisa’s placement under administration, following reports from independent assessor Prof Themba Mosia and the ministerial task team chaired by Vincent Maphai.

However, Unisa’s council swiftly filed an urgent high court application last Thursday, demanding that Nzimande withdraw his notice of intent to place the long-distance institution under administration. Mosia’s report, which informed the minister’s decision, highlighted severe financial and administrative problems that have seriously hindered Unisa’s effectiveness and efficiency. While the court ruled against Nzimande’s administration plans, the minister should not waver, as timely intervention in the Unisa crisis is long overdue.

Failure to address the institution’s issues under the current leadership of Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula and council chair James Maboe jeopardises the university’s academic reputation. The assertion of institutional autonomy should not obstruct the minister’s role, especially considering the government’s financial support for the university. It is crucial to remember that while Unisa’s management succeeded in preventing Nzimande from appointing an administrator through legal means, the minister’s authority under the Higher Education Act remains intact.

Regrettably, amidst these developments, the university’s image continues to suffer. The ongoing turmoil creates uncertainty that can only be resolved by removing the current university leadership and undertaking a comprehensive overhaul of the institution. The primary victims of this turmoil are the stakeholders, including students and employees, who bear the brunt of leaders pursuing self-serving agendas that do not align with the best interests of the university’s academic community.