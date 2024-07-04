Editorial: Pandor a leader to emulate

Dr Naledi Pandor embodies the qualities of a true compatriot and deserves all the applause coming her way as she adjusts to a life out of the spotlight. Her sterling leadership at the time the global superpowers turned their backs on human rights violations the people of Palestine were subjected to by the Israeli army is one that all Cabinet ministers should emulate.

Dr Pandor’s stance on the Palestinian question has been firm and encouraging despite the pressures and at times insults for standing up for what is just and right. At all times she served South Africa with humility. This is true of other departments she led during her time in government. No corruption scandals, just exemplary leadership. She restored the country’s image as a leader in global issues and others are now following in our footsteps.

Her critics, and there are many out there, may see this editorial as applauding a fish for swimming. After all, they will argue, she was doing what she was being paid to do. Correct! However the leadership vacuum and double standards in times of crisis make her honest approach stand out. Take South Africa’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice where the court ordered Israel to halt its offensive in the Gaza city of Rafah.

Pandor did not flinch even when Israeli allies such as the US threatened our country with consequences for leading the efforts to stop the violations of human rights. Incoming International Relations and Co-operation Minister Ronald Lamola must pick up from where she left off and lead the cause for a free Palestine. Our country owes Pandor a debt of gratitude. Let us start repaying it by making sure her words remain true: “South Africa cannot have normal relations with Israel for as long as Israel is committing war crimes and genocide against the Palestinians, is intent on removing Palestinians from their land, and is unwilling to negotiate a viable peace plan without preconditions.